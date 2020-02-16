The Hits' breakfast hosts are "getting their heads round" their new roles, they told listeners this morning.

In changes announced last week, Toni Street and Sam Wallace will move to Coast's Breakfast show with Jason Reeves, and Laura McGoldrick will present her own afternoon show on The Hits.

Comedy duo Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce are taking over The Hits' breakfast slot.

Sam Wallace, Toni Street, and Laura McGoldrick opened up about the NZME radio changes on their show. Photo / Supplied

This morning was the first time the trio have been on the air since the developments were flagged.

"Obviously we're gutted about being split up, but we've been slowly getting our heads around the changes," Street said.

"Sam and I are excited to make Coast what we think it can be, and we're proud of Laura for getting her own show on The Hits afternoons."

Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce will present The Hits breakfast show from April. Photo / Supplied

McGoldrick's new slot will be the so-called "pick-up slot". She will host from 3-4pm when parents tune in while picking up their kids from school.

Wallace thanked The Hits listeners for their support.

"In terms of my career, I have never worked with a group of three people that have been so tight, we're genuine friends, and it's really sad for us," Wallace said.

"But you know what? When the company's strong we're strong, and we've been given opportunities to move to, and that's cool as well."

Jono and Ben will join The Hits team in April.

Listen above to hear more from the hosts as they discuss the changes.