The Great New Zealand Road Trip: The ‘unstoppable’ shift south - Ex-TVNZ presenter Peter Williams, top screen CEO Philly de Lacey among thousands who have moved to the South Island

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Shayne Currie looks at the growing trend of North Islanders heading to the “Mainland” for a new life.

As we begin the Great NZ Road Trip in Dunedin today, we look at the growing trend of North Islanders heading to the “Mainland” for a new life. Among the thousands are former TVNZ presenter Peter Williams and his wife Sara, and Screentime boss Philly de Lacey and her family.

