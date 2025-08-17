Our house backs on to a pocket of native bush, and over the past year my husband and I have become more involved in conserving the area, especially a little waterway near our property that we’ve been helping to restore. It’s been so cool to see it gradually come back to life. I reckon people would be surprised to know that in such a built-up part of Auckland’s North Shore there are still these quiet, natural spaces thriving and we can all do our part to protect them.

Lisa Carrington wins gold in the women’s Kayak Single 500m gold medal final at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Photo / Photosport

What are your passions?

The environment, sport, health, the ocean and coffee.

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

I admire many Kiwis, but Yvette Williams stands out for me. As the first New Zealand woman to win an Olympic gold medal, she was a true pioneer for women’s sport in this country. Her achievements have inspired so many of us to strive for excellence.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

I’m not sure there’s such a thing as perfect happiness – but for me, happiness is about accepting things as they are and being present in the moment.

What is your greatest fear?

Probably not being close to the ocean. It’s always been a big part of my life and where I feel most at ease.

What is it that you most dislike?

Missing out on adventures. Sometimes, when I’ve been training hard, racing overseas, or caught up with work, I have to prioritise rest. It can be tough watching fun moments pass me by.

Top honour: Dame Lisa Carrington with the Administrator of the Government (acting Governor General) Dame Susan Glazebrook at her investiture ceremony at Parliament House in Wellington.

What is on your bucket list?

Travelling just for leisure! I’d love to visit Tahiti, take a campervan trip around New Zealand, and spend six months to a year living in another country ... soaking it all in and just enjoying life.

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

I hope we have a strong, shared connection to Māori culture and to each other. I’d love to see our endangered species recovering, and our native environment – both land and ocean – in a healthier, more protected state.

Editor-at-large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME, including managing editor, NZ Herald editor and Herald on Sunday editor.