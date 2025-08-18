Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Neil Young has left Facebook after the platform’s guidelines permitted bots to engage in “sensual” roleplay with minors.

The singer-songwriter, who was also a member of rock bands Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills and Nash, made the announcement through a representative on August 14.

“Meta’s use of chatbots with children is unconscionable. Mr. Young does not want a further connection with FACEBOOK.”

It follows reports Meta allowed AI chatbots to engage in roleplay of a “romantic or sensual” nature with children under the age of 13.

Reuters obtained internal documents that show company guidelines allowed bots to flirt with minors.