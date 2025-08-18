“The bus then proceeded to hit another car (with no-one inside the car) parked on the other side of Purnell Street and accelerated up the driveway of a house on the opposite side of the road; the first car (with a driver inside) spun into our green wooden fence opposite the school library.

“It is extremely fortunate that no students or adults were hit by the bus or car at any stage of the incident.

“Police Officers, Tranzit group bus representatives, a first responder and an ambulance quickly arrived on the scene and the road was blocked from traffic at both ends of our school on Purnell Street while initial assessments were carried out.”

Several parents of students from the school commented on Facebook, expressing their shock over the incident.

“My son witnessed it all, golly students be shook after that”.

Police said officers attended a two-vehicle crash involving a bus and a car on Purnell St about 3.15pm.

“There were no serious injuries. Police are making inquiries.”

