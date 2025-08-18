Abel Wira appears at the High Court at Whangārei on Monday for the start of his trial. He is accused of the manslaughter of Neville Thomson (inset) in August 2022.
A concerned woman listened over the phone as her partner shouted at a pack of growling dogs – then the line went silent.
Shirley Orchard then sent Neville Thomson a message, desperate to know what was happening.
“I hear a pack of mutts going off and you disappear, youhave left me here wondering if you have been mauled, let me guess. Are you out of it just forgot me or bleeding to death?” she said in her text message.
“Can it be proven that it was culpable homicide?” Taylor put to the jury.
“It’s not the situation you would often read about.
“What happened that day, how they got out, or why they got out, we will never know.
“What we do know is this. It was tragic, it was unforeseeable but it does not make Mr Wira guilty of his murder.”
The trial is expected to last two weeks before Justice Andrew Becroft.
