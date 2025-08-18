Advertisement
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says Government will ‘get to the bottom’ of Airways outage

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A technical fault shut Oceania airspace, forcing flights to circle off NZ’s coast, Airways NZ CEO James Young explains.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says his two ministers in charge of transport will “get to the bottom” of what caused an air traffic control outage that disrupted operations for an hour over the weekend.

The Airways software glitch closed oceanic airspace on Saturday and forced five Australia-bound flights to circle

