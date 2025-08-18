Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says Government will ‘get to the bottom’ of Airways outage

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says his two ministers in charge of transport will “get to the bottom” of what caused an air traffic control outage that disrupted operations for an hour over the weekend.

The Airways software glitch closed oceanic airspace on Saturday and forced five Australia-bound flights to circle off New Zealand’s coast as operators figured out what the issue was.

Luxon, former chief executive of Air New Zealand, said he had full confidence in the country’s air traffic control system particularly because there was an “abundance of caution” in the aviation system.

“It may have meant people were avoiding oceanic airspace for a period of time, that’s a good thing actually ... if there was a network failure,” Luxon said.

“I’ll make sure that our Minister of Transport and Associate Transport (Minister) get to the bottom of that.”