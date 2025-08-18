Craggy Range’s chef, Casey McDonald, who was also involved in Ardern’s wedding, scooped an individual award and won Cuisine Chef of the Year.

Lead judge Kerry Tyack said McDonald is at the very top of his game.

“In a world where culinary artistry can often feel disconnected from its roots, Casey is a chef who brings everything full circle.

“His ambition, teamwork and unwavering commitment to excellence make him not just a remarkable chef but a true culinary ambassador for New Zealand.”

The Villa Maria Sommeliers and Wine Experience of the Year went to Katie Woodhead and Victoria Birsen at Cellar 495 in Hastings.

Katie Woodhead and Victoria Birsen at Cellar 495 in Hastings.

Presented by American Express, the awards, now in the 21st year, are the global benchmark for New Zealand Restaurant quality.

The awards acknowledge the very best of New Zealand’s restaurants and chefs nationwide and produces the Cuisine Good Food Guide, showcasing outstanding places to eat and drink across the country.

Kelli Brett, Cuisine owner and editor, said the intention with the CGFA has always been to recognise and celebrate the finest chefs and restaurants across Aotearoa, New Zealand.

“Our Hat system rates and ranks local establishments and has helped to raise the standard and drive innovation within the industry.”

Hamish Saxton CEO of Hawke’s Bay Tourism said the organisation was “immensely proud” of the local winners.

“With 20 eateries reaching the finals—third only to Auckland and Wellington—we’re punching way above our weight.

“Our region’s unique blend of locally-grown produce and innovative talent continues to elevate our reputation.”

The most coveted award of the night, the American Express Restaurant of the Year, went to Amisfield, Queenstown.