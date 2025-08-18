Chen labelled it an “organic farm to table healthy alternative” to fast food.
Tens of thousands of experts in the industry, food enthusiasts, home cooks and foodies filed into the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre where hundreds of stalls were and began trying the best products on offer across Australia.
Many stumbled into Chen’s stand, with the content creator telling unsuspecting customers the beef patties in the burgers were sourced from Iceland.
It is a move commonly used to advertise a specific product as healthier than it may be.
A few simple words such as “new formula”, “tastier” and “new and improved” give whatever they are trying to sell a positive spin to an existing or new item.
It often leads to consumers wanting to buy the product more.
One example is cereals, with mums and dads trying to find healthier alternatives for their kids because of the high sugar content in many brands on supermarket shelves.
“While there’s a demand for healthier foods, how this is marketed and perceived through labelling is key,” Department of Agriculture Economics, assistant professor Shuoli Zhao, from the University of Kentucky in the United States, said.
“Children’s cereals often highlight the addition of more vitamins. For some consumers, this creates a ‘health halo’ effect that appeals to time-strapped parents, even if the product’s core nutritional content – like sugar or sodium – is not optimal.”