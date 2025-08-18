Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meet the Real Housewives of London, bringing UK glitz and glamour to TV screens

NZ Herald
10 mins to read

The latest instalment in the Real Housewives reality TV franchise hits screens in NZ from August 18.

The latest series in the juggernaut Real Housewives franchise comes to New Zealand screens tonight, with the premiere of The Real Housewives of London, the 30th iteration of the worldwide reality TV hit.

The show promises to take viewers inside the glamorous lives of six women living in London’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save