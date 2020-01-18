A date on Whakaari/White Island has been cut from the upcoming series of The Bachelorette NZ.

The segment involved bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and one of the men vying for her affections visiting the volcanic location.

"Due to the tragic events of December 9, we will not be airing this scene," a spokeswoman for broadcaster TVZNZ said.

"It would be inappropriate and insensitive to broadcast this footage and our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by the eruption."

Advertisement

The "short scene" was filmed on the island late last year. The spokeswoman said a small crew was in attendance.

"This location was one of eight filmed at during the shoot day. A robust health and safety process was followed — as with any production filming on the island."

Twenty people lost their lives when the volcano erupted on December 9, with the bodies of 40-year-old Hayden Marshall-Inman and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford yet to be recovered.

The decision to remove the scene was, the spokeswoman said, made immediately and with full agreement from TVNZ and its production partner, Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.

White Island was also used as a date location in the first season of The Bachelor NZ which starred Art Green, who now hosts The Bachelorette.

Green took Invercargill's Alysha Brown to the island in the final stages of the competition eventually won by Matilda Rice.

Matilda Rice and Art Green found love through The Bachelor NZ in 2015. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

At the time, Brown told the Rotorua Daily Post: "We had a tour guide brief us on the island. We went over to the crater where the sulphur is and we went around the other side of the island where there was a gannet colony and that was quite cool because they had all their baby chicks. We had a little dip in a natural hot pool. It was a nice day trip. It was a pretty romantic trip, probably not your typical date."

Nakhid-Schuster is a 32-year-old doctor who beat more than 2000 rival applicants to star in The Bachelorette.

Advertisement

The American-born woman, now based in Auckland, was in a serious relationship while studying medicine at university but hasn't had much luck with dating since.

She's looking for someone driven and kind who's not bad around the kitchen because she "can't cook".

"The journey to finding love can be nerve-racking and hard at times," she said, "but it is also rewarding and absolutely worth it, so I'm really looking forward to potentially meeting someone – my person."

• The Bachelorette NZ begins on TVNZ 2 on January 27.