“There is also the potential for thunderstorms in the morning, mostly about the west coast of Auckland and Northland,” he said.

From the afternoon onwards, those showers are likely to push their way over the city.

“Later in the evening, the southerly is going to come up and we’re going to get a good blast of southerly wind,” he said.

“The showers should clear by about midnight to 3am but Auckland will still be in the southerly.”

Further down the North Island, a band of rain makes its way up the North Island and could bring snow to the Central Plateau in the afternoon.

Expect a dreary, winterlike day on Tuesday:



⛈️ The North Island will see showers and even thunderstorms.



🍃 Gusts 100+ km/h will affect areas along Cook Strait.



❄️ Snow will settle in higher terrain.



🥶 Chilly temperatures that will struggle to get out of the single numbers. pic.twitter.com/CU4T6yXxKI — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 18, 2025

“We’re expecting snow down to about 600m for places like the Desert Rd,” Mercer said.

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for the Desert Rd from noon until 8pm.

“Snow showers are expected to affect the road above 700 metres Tuesday afternoon and evening,” MetService said on its website.

“2 to 4 cm may accumulate about and south of the summit.”

In the South Island, Mercer said snow had been forecast to very low levels.

“We’re talking about 200m for the likes of Southland, Clutha, Dunedin and Central Otago,” he said.

“As the snow moves further north, we’re going to see snow down to about 300-400m in Canterbury in the morning.

“On the West Coast, it’s going to be fine but cold in the southerly spell.”

Several road snowfall warnings already in place for the alpine roads, including the Dunedin to Waitati Highway, are set to expire early this morning.

