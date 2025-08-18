A Luma Energy crew work on restoring the power as category 3 Hurricane Erin leaves the region in Luquillo, Puerto Rico on August 16, 2025. Photo / Ricardo Arduengo, AFP

Hurricane Erin has strengthened and was forecast to expand as the powerful Category 4 storm drenched Caribbean islands and threatened dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast.

In its latest advisory, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Erin was packing maximum sustained winds of 220km/h while moving west-northwest at 16km/h.

Its outer bands were forecast to bring localised downpours across Cuba and the Dominican Republic through Monday, as well as the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas – where a tropical storm warning is in place – through Tuesday.

These areas could receive localised totals of up to 15cm of rain, according to the NHC.

In Puerto Rico, a US territory of more than three million people, weekend flooding swamped homes and roads in the island’s east, and widespread power outages left residents in the dark, though service has since been restored to more than 96% of customers.