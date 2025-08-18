Advertisement
Updated

Kiwi woman Sarah Shaw’s lawyer says mum back in US home, taking time for herself

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Lawyer Minda Thorward on Sarah Shaw’s release from a Texas detention centre after being held with her young son. Video / Herald NOW

The lawyer of a New Zealand mother who was detained in a Texas immigration facility says she is now at home recovering from her ordeal and “taking time for herself”.

Sarah Shaw and her youngest son, Isaac, 6, were released from the Dilley Immigration Processing Centre in Texas last week

