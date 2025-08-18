“She’s recovering at home and taking some time for herself,” she said.

This morning she told Herald NOW that recuperating from the ordeal was the top priority before she addressed the detention publicly.

“She’s just trying to pick up the pieces right now.”

Thorward volunteered for pro-bono work at Dilley Immigration Processing Centre about nine and a half years ago.

She described the conditions Shaw and her son would have endured during their detainment.

“[They] are overcrowded, there is limited access to medical care, limited access to counsel and the food is horrendous,” she said.

“You are basically locked in a room for a lot of the day. There is nowhere for kids to go outside. There is nothing to do, so they are just really bored.”

Sarah Shaw's lawyer Minda Thorward says the conditions in detention centres are "worse than jail".

Thorward described detention centres as “worse than jail”.

“The services are worse, there is less oversight and due processes and protection don’t necessarily apply to detention centres,” she said.

“It’s difficult to talk to anyone. You can call, but it’s always very garbled to so it’s very difficult to communicate with anyone in detention.

“It’s South Texas so it would have been really hot. It was a really terrible experience for her.”

The Dilley Immigration Processing Centre first opened in December 2014 and can hold up to 2400 people.

It made headlines this year over alleged inhumane conditions.

The Los Angeles Times reported there was concern over water quantity and quality, with some adults reportedly fighting children for clean water at the facility.

Shaw and her son were at the facility for more than three weeks.

She was returning from putting her two other children on a flight to New Zealand from Vancouver when they were detained.

A GoFundMe page set up by family friend Victoria Besancon said: “Thanks to all of your support and advocating, Sarah and her son have been released!

“While her lawyer’s words were ‘the war is not over’ and there are still legal battles to be had, this portion has been won!

“Thank you to everyone who supported, donated and reached out. We will continue to update the story as it unfolds. But they are home safe and sound.

“Please be praying for the next legal steps, and for a peaceful reintroduction to daily life for the Shaw family.”

The GoFundMe has so far raised more than US$60,000 ($101,000).

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.