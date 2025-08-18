Advertisement
Whangārei brain cancer survivor urges support for Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Keith Brady says he needed a "Hannibal Lecter mask" to help hold his head still during radiotherapy. Such jokes characterise his fight against deadly glioblastoma. Photo / Denise Piper

A Whangārei man who has survived treatment for a deadly brain cancer is encouraging Northlanders to help the Cancer Society by volunteering for Daffodil Day.

Held on August 29 and 30, the Daffodil Day collection is the Cancer Society’s main fundraiser, helping pay for the likes of free accommodation for

