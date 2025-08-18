He was found to have a mass in his brain and, because there were no ambulances available, he was flown from Whangārei Hospital to Auckland Hospital by Northland emergency helicopter.

Brady was later told that flight probably saved his life because of the severity of the tumour.

“My brain had been pushed so far over and the pressure on my brain stem meant that too much movement could’ve been bad news.”

Brady underwent brain surgery and managed to recover quickly.

He was recovering at home when he and his family were given devastating news: the tumour was a grade 4 glioblastoma – the most aggressive and malignant type of brain tumour.

Brady said he was shocked and speechless when told he likely only had a year left, a timeline later disagreed with by his Auckland-based oncologist.

He had radiation therapy in Auckland, with he and his wife Sandra Brady staying in the Cancer Society’s Domain Lodge for free during the seven-week treatment.

They embraced it like a holiday, enjoying the cafes and strolls through the nearby Auckland Domain.

“I thought I would embrace it because there was no alternative - I certainly wasn’t going to roll over and accept the prognosis that I was going to die in a few months.”

But when Brady returned home and started six months of chemotherapy, the holiday ended, with the pills causing vomiting, anxiety and fatigue.

He took cannabis to help ease the nausea and anxiety, but still suffered from vomiting and fatigue.

“That six months was pretty tough, it left me feeling fatigued and laying in bed for days, but it was some of the best time of my life socially, as people came and saw me.”

Keith Brady says it is extremely rewarding helping organisations like the Cancer Society, which offer crucial services for patients. Photo / Denise Piper

This attitude sums up Brady’s approach to his cancer overall: accepting that while it has taken away his ability to work as an industrial construction manager, it has given him new social connections.

“While it’s taken away my livelihood and left me with headaches and cognition issues, it’s given me so much more – it’s given me a new, good life.”

With scans showing good results over the last two years, Brady has kept himself busy, including self-publishing a book about his journey.

He has also given back to the organisations that helped him, including the Cancer Society, the Northland Emergency Services Trust and Brain Tumour Support.

Brady said there is much to be gained from volunteering, including a chance to connect with others and a sense of purpose by helping valuable organisations.

“You never know when it might be you who needs their services, or a loved one.”

While 270 Northlanders have volunteered to help with the Daffodil Day collection, a further 270 are needed to help for two hours, especially in Kaitāia, Kerikeri and Whangārei.

Money raised in the collection helps pay for Domain Lodge accommodation, other patient support like transport and specialist nurses, world-leading cancer research and cancer prevention programmes.

Go to daffodilday.org.nz to volunteer or donate.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.