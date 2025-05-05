Northland will soon get more modern AW169 rescue helicopters similar to this one.
Northland’s emergency air rescue service is adding three modern helicopters to replace ageing models.
The new AW169 helicopter will enhance emergency medical response in Auckland and Northland.
The upgrade improves efficiency, safety, and clinical care, especially in remote regions.
Northland’s emergency air rescue service is welcoming the addition of three modern rescue helicopters to replace its ageing models.
On Friday, Associate Health Minister Casey Costello and ACC Minister Scott Simpson announced a new AW169 air ambulance helicopter that will significantly enhance emergency medical response capabilities across Auckland and Northland.
The helicopter is one of nine new or near-new aircraft being introduced across the national Emergency Air Ambulance Helicopter Service fleet throughout 2024/25.
Other ageing helicopters to be replaced under the programme - which is jointly funded by Health NZ and the ACC - are in the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, and Wellington.
The aircraft “boosts Northern Rescue’s ability to deliver high levels of clinical care and promote equity of access across Northland, particularly in remote regions”, he said.
“The new models are replacing aircraft between 15 and 30 years old, so this is a significant and carefully planned upgrade project that will improve efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.
“This is about the greater good of our communities and ensuring everyone has access to the best air ambulance technology and capability day and night.”
Northern Rescue chief operating officer and critical care paramedic Karl Taylor said the AW169 introduces “next-generation capabilities” including state-of-the-art avionics, improved poor weather performance, advanced weather and terrain awareness, and more powerful engines.
“It represents a significant leap forward in safety, performance, and operational resilience.
“The rear cabin has been specifically designed to support high-level clinical care, featuring increased space, enhanced lighting, improved access to equipment and that full 360-degree access to patients.”
Costello said the Emergency Air Ambulance Helicopter Service “plays a critical role in enabling time-sensitive care for people in urgent need, particularly in regional and rural communities”.
“Our air ambulance services do great work, and it’s important that the helicopter fleet is upgraded.”
Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.