The Auckland/Northland helicopter is the third in the fleet renewal programme and the first AW169 to enter service under the investment.

This helicopter will enter service in Ardmore before transitioning to Whangārei later this year.

Northland will also receive two additional leased, near-new aircraft ready for use from July.

Northern Rescue's Karl Taylor, Ian MacPherson and Paul Ahlers are welcoming the arrival of more modern rescue helicopters.

Northern Rescue Helicopter chief executive Ian MacPherson said the arrival of newer helicopters represents “a significant milestone” for Northern Rescue.

The aircraft “boosts Northern Rescue’s ability to deliver high levels of clinical care and promote equity of access across Northland, particularly in remote regions”, he said.

“The new models are replacing aircraft between 15 and 30 years old, so this is a significant and carefully planned upgrade project that will improve efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

“This is about the greater good of our communities and ensuring everyone has access to the best air ambulance technology and capability day and night.”

Northern Rescue chief operating officer and critical care paramedic Karl Taylor said the AW169 introduces “next-generation capabilities” including state-of-the-art avionics, improved poor weather performance, advanced weather and terrain awareness, and more powerful engines.

“It represents a significant leap forward in safety, performance, and operational resilience.

“The rear cabin has been specifically designed to support high-level clinical care, featuring increased space, enhanced lighting, improved access to equipment and that full 360-degree access to patients.”

Costello said the Emergency Air Ambulance Helicopter Service “plays a critical role in enabling time-sensitive care for people in urgent need, particularly in regional and rural communities”.

“Our air ambulance services do great work, and it’s important that the helicopter fleet is upgraded.”

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.