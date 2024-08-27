More than 50 Te Tai Tokerau businesses have also signed up to run events, with the response blowing away the Cancer Society team, she said.

People were motivated to get involved because cancer affects so many people.

“I think the statistics are really hitting people this year: one in three people will be affected by cancer in their lifetime, but all the global research is showing it will increase to one in two by 2040.”

Northlanders also tend to suffer more - as just getting to cancer treatment is a challenge in this region, Timms said.

Health NZ’s new radiation oncology unit, due to open in Whangārei in March 2026, will be game-changing for Northlanders as it would mean most would not have to leave the region to get cancer treatment, she said.

To help support patients, the Cancer Society wants to open accommodation in Whangārei, catering for those getting treatment who either have too far to travel each day or are too unwell to travel.

Timms said it was likely a 20- to 25-bed lodge would be needed but details were still being worked out.

The accommodation would be a smaller, Te Tai Tokerau version of the society’s Domain Lodge in Auckland - where Northlanders currently stay for free as they receive radiation treatment, she said.

Domain Lodge continues to benefit from Daffodil Day fundraisers, as does the Cancer Society’s support for cancer patients and their whānau - including cancer nurse specialists, navigators, social workers and volunteer drivers, Timms said.

The society is also the largest private funder of cancer research in New Zealand and promotes early detection and screening of cancers.

To help Daffodil Day run smoothly, more than 500 Northland volunteers had donated their time, from Kaitāia through to Mangawhai.

More street collection volunteers were needed in Kerikeri, Mangawhai and Ruakākā, and in central Whangārei on Saturday.

Streets will turn yellow on Friday and Saturday

Daffodil Day events in Northland include the yellow-themed street appeal, on both Friday and Saturday, in towns throughout Northland.

There will also be collections at the Northland Taniwha v Southland rugby game, at Semenoff Stadium on Friday evening.

Other events include Hikurangi Golf Club’s 20th annual Daffodil Day Tournament on Friday. The club has raised more than $300,000 for the Cancer Society over the past 20 years.

The Bay of Islands Rotary Club will hold its annual Daffodil Day Breakfast at Kingsgate Hotel in Paihia on Friday from 7.30am.

The Dream Team Morning Tea will be held at Ngunguru Sports Complex from 10am on Friday, with entry $5.

On Tuesday, a quiz night will be held at Mangawhai Tavern from 6.30pm, thanks to quiz master John Phillis.

People can also go online to daffodilday.org.nz to donate online, Timms said.

