Whangarei Primary celebrates Daffodil Day Photo / Supplied Northern Advocate August 2022

The Daffodil Day fundraiser has finally returned to the streets of Northland after being interrupted for the last couple of years due to Covid.

Natasha Judd, the Cancer Society's community fundraising co-ordinator for Northland, said thankfully the sun came out yesterday and people on the street were very generous.

"We had three Daffodil Days affected by lockdowns. It's fantastic to be out in the community again."

Judd said Daffodil Day was a symbol of hope for people with cancer.

It's the largest fundraising event of the year for the Cancer Society and the funds raised are vital to undertake the mahi they do.

The Cancer Society provides care and co-ordination services to people with cancer and their whānau, including a helpline, counselling, support groups, accommodation, and transport to treatment.

Throughout August more than 1278 fundraising events have been held across the country.

Local businesses, schools, community groups and individuals showed their support and raised much-needed funds for those affected by cancer.

So far, the Daffodil Day appeal has raised $427, 316 online, enough to provide 17,804 trips to treatment.

The full impact won't be known until all sources of donations are gathered and counted, but the money raised this year is on track for providing services to keep up with growing cancer rates.

In Northland, 461 per 100,000 people are diagnosed with cancer. In 2019, 1226 new cancer patients were registered - one of the highest rates in the country per capita.

"We'd really like to thank our amazing volunteers who are holding everything together," Judd said.

Daffodil Day collectors will be out on the streets again today. Contactless payment and Eftpos are available.

Donations can also be made online at daffodilday.org.nz.

Teachers Anna Mackie and Taylor Ball with the big kids at Educare Okara. Photo / Supplied

A good afternoon nap was in order for the under-3-year-olds at Educare Okara after all the fun of Daffodil Day. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei Primary School principal Matua Danny is getting his hair shaved. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei Primary School teacher aide Adrienne Birch in colourful attire. Photo / Supplied

Whangarei Primary celebrates Daffodil Day Photo / Supplied Northern Advocate August 2022

Pupil Charlia Cann-Vaana with a stunning hairdo. Photo / Supplied