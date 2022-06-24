Parafed volunteer Kerry Reyburn (right) says the smiles on the faces of the paracyclist he trains keeps his love of volunteering going. Photo / Supplied

Northland is bustling with volunteers giving back to their communities through health, the environment, safety, wellbeing, and so much more.

Last year Tai Tokerau topped the country for the most people freely donating their time to a cause as 37 per cent of the adult population were volunteers.

And since Monday the country has been celebrating their selflessness via Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu - National Volunteer Week.

As part of the week-long recognition, the Advocate would like to applaud some of the wonderful Northland volunteers who form the backbones of their communities.

Kerry Reyburn, Whangārei - Parafed Northland

Reyburn's foray into volunteering began in mid-2015 when he started work with paracyclist Nau Puriri.

The experience had him hooked as Puriri was accepted to the Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) development squad, and Reyburn received a PNZ coaching scholarship.

Thus began Reyburn's volunteer work introducing Parafed members to cycling. He ignited the Parafed Northland Paracycling days, signed up to the organisation's board, and took on athletes to coach.

One of whom is blind paracyclist Kyren Andrew. He recently won silver at the Cycling New Zealand 2022 Age Group Road Nationals this year.

Reyburn says he absolutely loves doing what he does because helping others is a big passion of his.

"The smiles on their faces when you get them onto the bike and just giving kids opportunities that you can help with is so rewarding for everyone."

Then there's the bonus of working alongside the Parafed Northland crew who all feel like "a big whānau".



Pika McDonald, Far North - Basketball

He's been called "Mr Everything to Everyone" in the Far North basketball scene. McDonald is involved from grassroots all the way up to the representative level and does everything from mentoring and counselling young kids to MC-ing game nights, draws, referees, coaches, and plays.

McDonald has been coaching basketball since 2014 before becoming chairman of the Kaitāia Basketball Association committee in 2018. In between those responsibilities he volunteers as a referee, has served on the Northland Basketball board since 2020, and Te Hiku Centre board since 2021.



Martin Rivers, Far North - Mountain biking

Kerikeri Mountain Bike Club committee member Rivers has been the driving force behind the trail-building programme in the MTB park the club has been developing. He often heads into the forest on a cold winter's evening, either alone or with one or two other helpers to hand dig trails.

The end result of his efforts are 1.6km of hand-cut downhill tracks. Rivers has become the "go to guy" for any thoughts on future trails and anything to fix and build including building a heavy-duty tandem axle trailer to transport gravel, and fixing an old rundown ute to shuttle riders and bikes.

He is a rider who many young members look up to as a great mentor and role model.



Thelma Rogers, Far North - rugby

For more than 10 years, Rogers has been a dedicated volunteer at the Kaikohe Rugby Football and Sports Club. She and her husband Jim have been described by those around them as "willing to give the shirt off their backs" for the Kaikohe community.

Rogers does the "very unforgiving job" of looking after the bar where she spends long hours making sure everything runs smoothly. When she's not behind the bar she's doing many other jobs, often helping to prep in the kitchen.

John Bowmar, Kaiwaka Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer

Kaiwaka Volunteer Fire Brigade chief John Bowmar first signed up with the brigade in 1977. Photo / NZME

Bowmar was the first Kaiwaka firefighter to receive the Queen's Service Medal but says: "it's a team sport."

"You have to rely on the people around 100 per cent at callouts so we've become a real tight-knit family as such."

Bowmar has been a volunteer firefighter in the town where he was born and bred — he's lived in the same house all his life — since 1977. About 18 of those were in his present role as the fire chief.

Bowmar puts his unwavering stint down to the role being "quite rewarding if you're that way inclined".

For him, firefighting is about making a difference and helping others. Making a difference he is as Bowmar's involvement has helped spur great improvements in the areas of firefighting, road safety, and civil defence over many decades.

While he has saved many lives, animals, properties, and natural habitats in his time as a firefighter, there have been some real standout strange moments too - one even involving an emu.

In 2009, Bowmar investigated a possible sighting of a giant wild cat in a quarry at Kaiwaka. More than 100 firefighters, police, ambulance and search and rescue staff were involved in the mystery that was never solved.

"We always try and have fun but we're serious when we need to be," Bowmar said. "We just try to keep positive as there are a lot of traumatic incidents that we go to."



Tony Walker, Far North Surf Rescue - volunteer lifeguard

Walker began his journey into surf lifesaving as a parent helper for his son's nippers programme in 2010.

Five years later he was on the Far North Search Rescue committee and has served in all aspects of the club over the past decade - from parent help to club leader, and qualified lifeguard.

Walker's dubbed the "most knowledgeable member of the Far North Rescue", who is happy to share his knowledge with other lifeguards and support them in and out of surf rescue.



Sarah Morgan-Caswell, Far North - football

Morgan-Caswell has been involved in the Paihia Football Club for the past 13 years. Her journey began as a parent helper, then to a coach in the junior grades before becoming a manager to several club teams every year.

Morgan-Caswell goes as far as feeding young teens to make sure they're keeping well, and driving her senior team members to ensure they are safe after match functions.

As a passionate advocate for I am Hope, Morgan-Caswell worked alongside the Northern Football Federation on a Youth Suicide Prevention Presentation during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic and presented it as a pilot to the largest Mid North club, Kerikeri FC.



Christine Taylor, Kaipara - netball

Taylor has been an active member of the Northern Wairoa Netball Centre for more than 20 years where she has filled numerous roles that have included coaching multiple teams and umpiring many seasons.

Taylor's ability to give endlessly to netball and many sports within Northern Wairoa is astounding.



Violet Hutchinson, Kaipara - Te Kopuru Community Development Group

Hutchinson has been volunteering within Te Kopuru for more than a decade. She has sat on the Te Kopuru Community Development Group since its inception and is a main driver behind developing the Te Kopuru Domain.

Hutchinson has supported the domain project for more than six years by organising planting, working with the council to put in a playground and ensuring the grounds are cared for.

Cherie Nelson, Coastguard Whangārei president

Coastguard Whangārei president Cherie Nelson (left) says volunteering with the unit is an amazing way to give back to the community and enjoy the water at the same time. Photo / Supplied

Nelson followed in her husband Aaron's enthusiastic footsteps to volunteer for Coastguard.

"I've always loved being on the water," she said.

Nelson felt at home instantly when she met the other 20-plus volunteers who make up the Coastguard Whangārei crew.

Not only was this a way to enjoy the water and make new great friends, but she described volunteering with Coastguard as "an amazing way to give back to the community".

Hence, why for the past three years Nelson has been president of Coastguard Whangārei.

"It's a whole new experience and a whole new skillset. We do towing, first aids, search and rescue - all of that comes with volunteering for Coastguard," Nelson said.

Anyone with a love of the sea, a keenness for keeping the community safe and learning new skills would be more than welcome within the Coastguard crew, she said.

Coastguard Whangārei president Cherie Nelson, front, with the other volunteers from her unit. Photo / Supplied



Richard Poharama, Whangārei - Basketball, Touch, Ki o Rahi

Poharama started helping out at Te Kapehu Whetu back in 2015 when the school was established as a parent helper. He went in weekly to teach the kids basketball, touch and ki o rahi and eventually established the first teams to enter local tournaments.

Poharama eventually became the under-10 Taitokerau Basketball coach in 2018 at the same he continued to coach touch and ki o rahi. He also upskilled other parents and developed sports programmes.

He fundraised to afford opportunities for tamariki by eliminating fees for parents. Poharama is known for the way he removes barriers for young sports players.



Suzy McAsey, Whangārei - volleyball

McAsey's involvement in volleyball began as a player in 1990 when she represented NZ at under-17. Four years later she first entered the coaching arena, assisting in particular with younger players who were "coachless".

For the past 20 years, McAsey has been a volunteer coach for beach volleyball and in the last eight years has delivered volleyball experiences to intermediate-age students.

She coached at Kamo High School, Whangārei Boys' High and Pompallier College. She has been a member of the Northland Volleyball Association Committee for a decade as well as club administrator for Northland Kauri Volleyball Club.



Stephanie Oliver, Umawera - St John volunteer station manager

For 16 years Oliver has been a St John volunteer. She now runs and supports the very rural and remote station in Umawera loaded with a group of dedicated volunteers.

Not only that, but she supports the neighbouring St John ambulance station at the same time as raising a young family and running a large farm in the small rural town close to Mangamuka.

St John has commended Oliver's "great supportive presence" in her community as she is the president of the Ōkaihau Rugby Club, is on the board of trustees for her local school and sits on the local community hall committee - just to name a few.



Ron Crowhurst, Whangārei - Park Run

Crowhurst has been involved with Whangārei Park Pun since its beginning in February 2016. He began as a run director and supported the original event director, Jim Kettlewell, before succeeding him in that role.

Crowhurst has been instrumental in developing participation growth in the Saturday event from 30 to 40 runners and walkers to at least 100 people.

He is extremely supportive of fellow runners and often offers help and advice when asked. It is not unusual to see Crowhurst "pacing" park runners who are seeking that elusive personal best.



Kay Jenkin, Whangārei - sailing

Jenkin joined the Sail Northland Charitable Trust team in 2017, bringing her friendliness and positivity to the team.

She is the first point of contact when greeting junior members, and is described as "brilliant" at welcoming new and returning sailors. Jenkins attends every Monday and Tuesday junior sailing night during the summer season, as well as holiday programmes and all the Have A Go Days with schools.

She often takes to the water to work with the kids and spends as much time as they need to become confident in the water.

Other volunteer shout outs:

Natalia Cochrane, Feron Rogers, Mere Cowper, Anzac Leaf, Nichole Robinson Far North - Rugby

Vicki Rehu Far North Surf Rescue

Kerrie Jordan Far North - Golf

Richard Alspach Kaipara - Racing

Kyla Johnson and Stacey Beattie Kaipara - Netball

Sophie Tua, Gillian McLean Whangārei - Netball

Grant Harrison Whangārei - Volleyball

Spencer Nichols Whangārei - Rowing

Jan Sherley Whangārei - Park Run

Ken (Billy) Bilyard Whangārei - Sailing

Far North Community Food Bank