Cheaper prices for kūmara, lettuce and potatoes drove the fall in fruit and vegetable prices.
Kūmara prices dropped to $5.72 per kilogram, almost one-third of the peak price of $14.25/kg in January.
Kerikeri resident Monika Welch, who provides food for struggling families, said she had noticed fruit and vegetables had come down in price, particularly seasonal vegetables like pumpkins, which “were very cheap”.
“But it’s going to take more than avocados being two for $2 or $2 for broccoli to make a big change in a family’s food budget.”
Wickbom said the charity was getting “far more” referrals for support than they’ve ever had.
“It’s the cost of living and everything that goes with that.
“We are dealing with some of the more vulnerable whānau in the community via our partners, and that’s who we’re here to support.
“We’re hearing stories of whānau who are really struggling with housing and basic necessities, and then of course, you go wider than that and people are stressed and there’s a tendency to look for something to deal with the stress, which might be substances, which might lead to additional stress.
“So there’s a knock-on effect to the cost of living and the price of groceries.”