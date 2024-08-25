Construction of the Northland Radiation Oncology facility is on schedule to be completed in March 2026.

“This crucial step will solidify the base of our facility, setting the stage for the upcoming erection of precast concrete panels around the bunkers which will house the Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine.”

“We expect these panels to be installed between August and September 2024, marking a significant leap in the construction timeline.”

While construction forges ahead, critical infrastructure is also happening behind the scenes, which includes the provision of services and ensuring the facility is equipped with the necessary utilities and support systems. The facility will also include a CT scanner.

“Our working groups are finalising the remaining equipment selections and advancing the model of care alongside associated processes. This collaborative effort underscores our commitment to not just meeting but exceeding project expectations.”

Construction at the site of a new oncology unit for Northland is going well.

Te Whatu Ora said one of the most rewarding aspects of the design process has been the close collaboration with their cultural advisory group, Te Ahi Kaa.

“We’re integrating meaningful cultural design elements into the building’s appearance. This partnership, which ensures that the facility will be a space that honours and reflects cultural values, is a testament to our commitment to creating a more inclusive and respectful environment for our community members.”

Once complete the Whangārei facility will provide comprehensive cancer services for the people of Te Tai Tokerau, removing the need for Northlanders to travel outside their region to get treatment.

“When complete, the LINAC facility at Whangārei Hospital will support more timely access for Te Tai Tokerau patients and provide care closer to home, enabling patients to attend their appointments and treatment more easily.”