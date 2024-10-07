“We want to thank our incredible clinical teams who are working exceptionally hard to ensure patients receive their diagnosis and treatment as soon as possible.”

Sullivan said the low figure in the January to March quarter reflected the expected reduction in care during the holiday period, which occurs at the start of every year.

A faster cancer treatment programme was introduced in Te Tai Tokerau in May, tracking each patient through their health pathway, including ensuring bookings are made as early as possible and diagnosis tests are prioritised appropriately.

Sullivan said the aim is for Northlanders to have the same access to cancer care, and outcomes, as those living in the wider Auckland area.

“Recruitment and retention remain key to this, particularly given the growth in demand for cancer services,” he said.

Health NZ has focused programmes under way, including international recruitment for radiation oncologists and additional places for radiation oncology training, to address and support this demand.

While the lack of access to GPs is considered to be one of the reasons Northlanders have such poor cancer statistics, Sullivan said work is happening in primary care to improve timely diagnosis of cancer.

Nationwide, there are also several programmes underway to increase access to cancer treatment, including the implementation of new funded medicines as well as enhancing national screening programmes - such as increasing the age for funded mammograms.

Breast Cancer Support Trust chairwoman Carol Roland, centre, and fellow members speak with Reti and Luxon during a sod-turning ceremony for the new radiation cancer facility in Whangārei in March. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Planning for future radiation treatment includes a new $60.9 million radiation cancer facility in Whangārei, providing the region’s first linear accelerator (Linac) machine used for radiation treatment. This will benefit about 520 Northlanders a year and is due to open in 2026.

But a Northland oncologist said clinicians are being given mixed messages about the importance of cancer care, with hospitals also having to make cost savings.

The oncologist said he had not been told about a faster cancer treatment programme in Te Tai Tokerau and he did not want his named used because he lacked information.

But he did say staff are concerned that more is being promised to patients without adequate recruitment, and he felt international recruitment being handled in Wellington would not result in doctors coming to Northland.

“There’s announcements of new treatments offered but we have no solid assurance that we would be supported from a staffing perspective.”

The oncologist also felt the target of 85% of cancer patients receiving their first treatment within 31 days was an inadequate measure of the patient journey, as it did not reflect delayed diagnosis nor follow-up for recurring cancers.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti, who is also Whangārei’s MP, said uncertainty about the wait time for cancer treatment has been reported as one of the greatest concerns for patients.

The coalition Government has increased the target to 90% by 2030 after consultation with the Cancer Society.

But Reti said while this target is publicly reported, Health NZ will use a range of metrics to understand and report on their services throughout the cancer treatment journey.

“The Cancer Control Agency is actively working with its regional cancer networks and Health NZ to understand the differences in peoples’ experiences across the country and develop plans to improve services.”

‘It’s pretty frightening down there’: Local radiation to make large difference

Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust’s major fundraiser, the Pink Loop Walk in Whangārei, will be held October 20. Photo / NZME

Carol Roland from Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust said having radiation treatment available in Northland will make a large difference to patients who currently have to travel and stay in Auckland.

About half of breast cancer patients require radiation treatment, which normally involves staying in Auckland Monday to Friday for three weeks, she said. Patients are able to get accommodation at Cancer Society’s Domain Lodge.

When Roland had her treatment more than 20 years ago, she was required to stay in Auckland for a month and the retired nurse still remembers it very well.

“It’s pretty frightening your first few days down there, until you get into the swing of it.”

Roland was fortunate her husband was working in Auckland at the time and her children were older - her youngest was 15 and able to stay with neighbours while her oldest had just started university.

“To have a young family would be quite hard. Children are not allowed to stay at Domain Lodge and it would be quite devastating to be away.”

Having radiotherapy in Northland will mean some patients can return to work after their 30-minute treatment each day, she said.

Patients living outside of Whangārei will still need accommodation, a project Cancer Society Auckland Northland is now working on.

Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust previously said some breast cancer patients choose to have a mastectomy instead of having to travel for radiation treatment.

The trust tries to support breast cancer patients, including financial support if needed, Roland said.

Its major fundraiser, the Pink Loop Walk, is coming up on October 20 in Whangārei, starting at 10am at the Canopy Bridge.

Chemotherapy delivered in Bay of Islands

Bay of Islands Hospital’s Tania Reihana (left), Lorna Smeath and Jen Thomas (far right) along with patient Lyndsay Kitto and Jackie Boucher from Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre are pleased chemotherapy is now offered in Kawakawa.

A nurse-led chemotherapy infusion unit opened last week at Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa, helping mid-north patients have their treatment closer to home, Health NZ announced on Monday.

For Russell resident Lyndsay Kitto who is receiving his 17th treatment on his cancer journey, the local treatment means he and his wife no longer have to drive to Whangārei, more than halving their travel time.

Lorna Smeath, Bay of Islands Hospital’s outpatient department clinical nurse manager, said any service that comes into communities is positive, saving patients the stress and cost of having to travel.

The nurse-led unit will operate up to two days a week initially in the Bay of Islands.

Cancer in Northland series

Mum’s fight for life and disappointment in health system

Figures show postcode lottery for cancer care

What are plans to improve access and care in Te Tai Tokerau?

Dad with rare cancer spending $165k for expert surgery

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.