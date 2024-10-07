Health Minister Shane Reti and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speak with cancer patient Vaimoana during a visit to Whangārei’s Jim Carney Centre in March. Health NZ says more Northland patients are now being treated within 31 days. Photo / Michael Cunningham.
Cancer is a devastating diagnosis received by about 1300 Northlanders each year. This series by Northern Advocate health reporter Denise Piper investigates cancer patients fundraising for better treatment, how Northland compares with the rest of the country and what is being done to improve cancer treatment here. Today she looks into what are the plans to improve things for the future.
While Northland has some of the highest rates of cancer diagnoses and deaths in the country, improvements are being made in cancer treatment, including reducing waiting times, starting chemotherapy in the Bay of Islands and introducing radiation therapy in Whangārei.
Data from the most recent quarterly report shows between April and June 2024, 83% of Northland cancer patients received their first treatment within 31 days of a health professional’s decision to treat.
Sullivan said the low figure in the January to March quarter reflected the expected reduction in care during the holiday period, which occurs at the start of every year.
A faster cancer treatment programme was introduced in Te Tai Tokerau in May, tracking each patient through their health pathway, including ensuring bookings are made as early as possible and diagnosis tests are prioritised appropriately.
Health NZ has focused programmes under way, including international recruitment for radiation oncologists and additional places for radiation oncology training, to address and support this demand.
While the lack of access to GPs is considered to be one of the reasons Northlanders have such poor cancer statistics, Sullivan said work is happening in primary care to improve timely diagnosis of cancer.
Planning for future radiation treatment includes a new $60.9 million radiation cancer facility in Whangārei, providing the region’s first linear accelerator (Linac) machine used for radiation treatment. This will benefit about 520 Northlanders a year and is due to open in 2026.
But a Northland oncologist said clinicians are being given mixed messages about the importance of cancer care, with hospitals also having to make cost savings.
The oncologist said he had not been told about a faster cancer treatment programme in Te Tai Tokerau and he did not want his named used because he lacked information.
But he did say staff are concerned that more is being promised to patients without adequate recruitment, and he felt international recruitment being handled in Wellington would not result in doctors coming to Northland.
“There’s announcements of new treatments offered but we have no solid assurance that we would be supported from a staffing perspective.”
The oncologist also felt the target of 85% of cancer patients receiving their first treatment within 31 days was an inadequate measure of the patient journey, as it did not reflect delayed diagnosis nor follow-up for recurring cancers.
Health Minister Dr Shane Reti, who is also Whangārei’s MP, said uncertainty about the wait time for cancer treatment has been reported as one of the greatest concerns for patients.
The coalition Government has increased the target to 90% by 2030 after consultation with the Cancer Society.
But Reti said while this target is publicly reported, Health NZ will use a range of metrics to understand and report on their services throughout the cancer treatment journey.
“The Cancer Control Agency is actively working with its regional cancer networks and Health NZ to understand the differences in peoples’ experiences across the country and develop plans to improve services.”
‘It’s pretty frightening down there’: Local radiation to make large difference
Carol Roland from Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust said having radiation treatment available in Northland will make a large difference to patients who currently have to travel and stay in Auckland.
About half of breast cancer patients require radiation treatment, which normally involves staying in Auckland Monday to Friday for three weeks, she said. Patients are able to get accommodation at Cancer Society’s Domain Lodge.
When Roland had her treatment more than 20 years ago, she was required to stay in Auckland for a month and the retired nurse still remembers it very well.
“It’s pretty frightening your first few days down there, until you get into the swing of it.”
Roland was fortunate her husband was working in Auckland at the time and her children were older - her youngest was 15 and able to stay with neighbours while her oldest had just started university.
“To have a young family would be quite hard. Children are not allowed to stay at Domain Lodge and it would be quite devastating to be away.”
Having radiotherapy in Northland will mean some patients can return to work after their 30-minute treatment each day, she said.
Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust previously said some breast cancer patients choose to have a mastectomy instead of having to travel for radiation treatment.
The trust tries to support breast cancer patients, including financial support if needed, Roland said.
Its major fundraiser, the Pink Loop Walk, is coming up on October 20 in Whangārei, starting at 10am at the Canopy Bridge.
Chemotherapy delivered in Bay of Islands
A nurse-led chemotherapy infusion unit opened last week at Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa, helping mid-north patients have their treatment closer to home, Health NZ announced on Monday.
For Russell resident Lyndsay Kitto who is receiving his 17th treatment on his cancer journey, the local treatment means he and his wife no longer have to drive to Whangārei, more than halving their travel time.