Junior doctors with the New Zealand Resident Doctors Association, pictured with signs outside Whangārei Hospital, say their pay is a matter of life and death. Photo / Denise Piper

A shortage of doctors is only going to get worse with a poor pay offer from Health NZ - Te Whatu Ora, according to Northland junior doctors striking on Tuesday.

A small but enthusiastic group of junior doctors waved placards outside Whangārei Hospital on Tuesday morning, to the toots of those driving by.

The New Zealand Resident Doctors Association strike has garnered good support from both members of the public and senior doctors, said spokesman Nick Sullivan, a second-year doctor at Whangārei Hospital.

The 2500 association members are striking for 25 hours from Tuesday morning after their pay bargaining with Health NZ - Te Whatu Ora hit an impasse.

The main concern with the pay offer is that it includes pay cuts for 300 registrars training in specialties with shortages, such as radiation oncology, psychiatry and dermatology, Sullivan said.

“We have a vacancy crisis in health, with around 500 junior doctor positions unfilled. I don’t see how offering either no increase or pay cuts will help.”

A $60.9 million radiation cancer facility is currently being built in Whangārei but Sullivan said there is already a shortage of radiology oncology specialists across the country and this is one of the specialties set to get a pay cut.

“They’re building a new unit with no ability to staff it,” he said.

First-year general practice doctors are also set to get a cut with the pay offer, despite the desperate need for more GPs, Sullivan said.

Junior doctors having to work long hours as part of a roster is another reason for the strike, with some of the Whangārei strikers using makeup to represent how tired they get.

Currently, the doctors are required to work two 15- to 17-hour days over a weekend - up to 34 hours over 48 hours - then continue with normal weekday shifts, Sullivan said.

“Personally, on my roster, I’ve had to do that after coming off a set of night shifts; it’s not ideal.”

"Tired doctors make mistakes" is one of the key messages from striking junior doctors with the New Zealand Resident Doctors Association. Photo / Denise Piper

Te Whatu Ora is unable to say how many patients or services had to be cut in Northland due to the strike until after the strike action finishes.

The hospitals and the union have agreed to ensure life-preserving services are maintained, with emergency departments continuing to be open.

Sullivan said as the strike is well supported by senior doctors, many of them are helping to cover the shifts.

Te Whatu Ora is focused on trying to settle bargaining and minimise disruption to patients and the wider health system, said chief people officer Andrew Slater.

Some patients have been contacted directly if their appointment is affected, he said.

“Junior doctors are a vital and valued part of the Health NZ workforce and we have already indicated we are prepared to make a very significant investment in settling the NZ Resident Doctors Association collective agreement.

“We look forward to facilitation as a potential pathway to resolving the bargaining.”

The association has issued a further strike notice, this time for 49 hours from 7am on Thursday, May 16.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.



