Health Minister Shane Reti says work under way on free breast screening for 69-74 year-olds

Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti said the health system needed to prepare for 60,000 more women becoming eligible for screening a year. Photo / Michael Craig

Work has begun on raising the breast cancer screening age from 69 to 74 - but Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has warned that there is “a lot to do” before it can be implemented.

Speaking at an event in Manukau today, Reti said he had met officials to discuss what was required for the extended screening age.

Advancing the breast cancer policy was one of the National-led Government’s health commitments for its first 100 days in power.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer amongst New Zealand women and that’s why the Government prioritised this crucial initiative,” Reti said.

“It’s vitally important to all affected women and their families that we detect more breast cancer early.”

While work is under way, no timeframe has been given for the extended screening programme’s implementation.

Reti said the Government wanted to move “as swiftly as possible” but warned that the health system needed to be prepared for the 60,000 additional women who would become eligible for screening each year.

“There’s a lot to be done in terms of preparation, both human and capital infrastructure,” he said.

“As well as planning for the expansion of existing screening services, Health New Zealand will need to plan for the cancer treatment services required to support the additional women diagnosed with breast cancer each year.”

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand reporting shows that nearly 85 per cent of cancer patients are receiving treatment within the target time of 31 days. This rate had fallen slightly in the last year.

Under the existing system, patients aged between 45 and 69 can get a free mammogram every two years.

Once the screening age is extended, patients will be eligible for two or three additional mammograms.

Reti said early detection meant better treatment outcomes and it was estimated that the extended screening age could save 22 lives a year.

Women who participated in the existing programme were 34 per cent less likely to die from breast cancer, he said. Extending the screening age would be particularly beneficial for Māori and Pacific women who had relatively high rates of breast cancer.

Te Whatu Ora will also introduce a new register this year which provides new ways to reach screening participants. An estimated 155,000 eligible women who have never been screened will be invited once the register is implemented.

National first announced it would lift the breast cancer screening age in April 2022. Labour also recommitted to the higher screening age during the election campaign last year. The party had previously made it one of its high-priority commitments in its 2017 coalition agreement with NZ First.

