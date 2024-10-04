“Too much time was wasted thinking I was pregnant when I knew I wasn’t.”

After the difficulties of getting a diagnosis, Findlater now has to raise up to $10,000 a month to fund drug Avastin to give her the best chance of fighting the cancer.

“It’s sad that it’s not funded, it’s just not fair - everyone should be able to get given the one drug that they need,” she said.

Findlater is one of about 150 Northlanders who are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year. About 55 people in Te Tai Tokerau will die from this one cancer alone each year, according to Health New Zealand’s latest figures.

Northland has one of the highest cancer death rates in the country. In 2021, the most recent year that data is available, the region had a cancer death rate of 129 per 100,000 people - the fourth-highest rate.

Findlater said at the start of the year she was a normal mum, working as a teacher aide at Otaika Valley School and running a busy household with her kids aged 2, 9 and 15 and partner Mikale Meagher.

She was fit and healthy, working with a personal trainer to improve her muscle tone and often walking up Parahaki.

In April, Findlater started getting back pain and, as she was unable to get a face-to-face doctor’s appointment, she had a telehealth appointment where she was prescribed anti-inflammatories.

But the pain got worse to the point where it stopped her from sleeping and, still unable to get a GP appointment, she ended up going to White Cross, where a blood test of elevated white blood cells was not taken further.

When Findlater started vomiting most evenings and the pain continued, she took herself to Whangārei Hospital’s ED.

Jacqualine Findlater, also known as Jay, is using funded and unfunded treatments to give her the best chance.

Tests found she had an elevated hormone, hCG, which is normally associated with pregnancy and she was told she had a miscarriage. Findlater later found out the hormone can also be a tumor marker.

With the pain continuing she went back to hospital where a CT scan found a cyst on her right ovary and abdominal fluid. Laparoscopic surgery removed her right ovary and fallopian tube but ruled everything else clear.

Findlater said after this surgery, she went from bad to worse.

“I couldn’t even walk to the end of the road or read my 2-year-old a book because I was so out of breath all the time ... I was vomiting so much I lost 7kg and my tummy was always sore.”

Four weeks after her first surgery, she was back in hospital where a 7cm cyst was found. A second surgery removed the mass and her remaining ovary and fallopian tube.

But Findlater still did not improve and hospital clinicians called her a mystery as they tried to figure out what was wrong, including running two CT scans and a MRI .

After two-and-a-half-weeks, she had a PET scan which identified cancer. A colonoscopy and endoscopy confirmed colorectal cancer spread to other organs.

A hospital surgeon later told Findlater there were signs of her cancer in the two CT scans and MRI but these were missed.

“They said it was ‘too far gone’ - that’s what they said to me - it was too late to operate,” Findlater said, with tears.

“That’s the most gut-wrenching thing: How can there be signs [of cancer] and everyone telling me I’m a mystery, and now it’s so wide-spread?”

While Findlater said the public system worked quickly once she was diagnosed, she is now seeing a private oncologist and working with both funded and unfunded treatments.

To give her the best chance, the oncologist recommended she use medication bevacizumab, sold under the brand name Avastin. But this is not funded in New Zealand and costs between $5000 and $10,000 a month.

Findlater said despite the cost, she is determined to fight for her health to allow her children to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.

A Givealittle page is helping to raise money for the Avastin treatment and Findlater said she is grateful for the support so far.

“I’m never going to give up ... It’s a full-time job having cancer, I’m still trying to manage the paperwork.”

As well as continuing to raise funds, she encourages everyone to keep fighting for their health: “Let it be known that you have to fight for yourself and for your drugs too.”

Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora said it understands how distressing a cancer diagnosis is for patients and their whānau.

“Our clinicians have reviewed this case and are confident with the care that was provided. We would note this particular type of cancer is not common at her age,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said it was not appropriate to comment further, and encouraged patients and whānau with concerns to get in touch directly.

Since this response was given to the Northern Advocate, Findlater said she met with her oncologist and gynaecology team, who admitted they could have done better. The team has agreed to help support her application for ACC funding, she said.

