Cancer is a devastating diagnosis received by about 1300 Northlanders each year. This series by Northern Advocate health reporter Denise Piper investigates cancer patients fundraising for better treatment, how Northland compares with the rest of the country and what is being done to improve cancer treatment here. Here she talks to Whangārei mum Jacqualine Findlater about her cancer journey and how she feels let down by the health system.
Whangārei mother-of-three Jacqualine Findlater admits she feels let down by the health system, as she raises funds for a drug to extend her life.
The 38-year-old was diagnosed in August with an aggressive form of colorectal cancer - stage 4 adenocarcinoma - which spread from her bowel to her stomach lining, lungs, spine and lymph nodes.
But before the diagnosis, she was in and out of hospital for three months as clinicians battled to work out what was causing her pain, fatigue, nausea and weight loss.
Due to her young age, a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy was assumed but Findlater said she knew it was something far sinister.
Findlater is one of about 150 Northlanders who are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year. About 55 people in Te Tai Tokerau will die from this one cancer alone each year, according to Health New Zealand’s latest figures.
Northland has one of the highest cancer death rates in the country. In 2021, the most recent year that data is available, the region had a cancer death rate of 129 per 100,000 people - the fourth-highest rate.
Findlater said at the start of the year she was a normal mum, working as a teacher aide at Otaika Valley School and running a busy household with her kids aged 2, 9 and 15 and partner Mikale Meagher.
She was fit and healthy, working with a personal trainer to improve her muscle tone and often walking up Parahaki.
But the pain got worse to the point where it stopped her from sleeping and, still unable to get a GP appointment, she ended up going to White Cross, where a blood test of elevated white blood cells was not taken further.
Tests found she had an elevated hormone, hCG, which is normally associated with pregnancy and she was told she had a miscarriage. Findlater later found out the hormone can also be a tumor marker.
With the pain continuing she went back to hospital where a CT scan found a cyst on her right ovary and abdominal fluid. Laparoscopic surgery removed her right ovary and fallopian tube but ruled everything else clear.
Findlater said after this surgery, she went from bad to worse.
“That’s the most gut-wrenching thing: How can there be signs [of cancer] and everyone telling me I’m a mystery, and now it’s so wide-spread?”
While Findlater said the public system worked quickly once she was diagnosed, she is now seeing a private oncologist and working with both funded and unfunded treatments.
To give her the best chance, the oncologist recommended she use medication bevacizumab, sold under the brand name Avastin. But this is not funded in New Zealand and costs between $5000 and $10,000 a month.
Findlater said despite the cost, she is determined to fight for her health to allow her children to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.
A Givealittle page is helping to raise money for the Avastin treatment and Findlater said she is grateful for the support so far.
“I’m never going to give up ... It’s a full-time job having cancer, I’m still trying to manage the paperwork.”
As well as continuing to raise funds, she encourages everyone to keep fighting for their health: “Let it be known that you have to fight for yourself and for your drugs too.”
Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora said it understands how distressing a cancer diagnosis is for patients and their whānau.
“Our clinicians have reviewed this case and are confident with the care that was provided. We would note this particular type of cancer is not common at her age,” a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said it was not appropriate to comment further, and encouraged patients and whānau with concerns to get in touch directly.
Since this response was given to the Northern Advocate, Findlater said she met with her oncologist and gynaecology team, who admitted they could have done better. The team has agreed to help support her application for ACC funding, she said.
