Disabled Tauranga woman denied funding for off-road wheelchair repair

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Tauranga woman Jodie Thorne has been in a 'fight' with the health system to get government-funded repairs for her wheelchair. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Tauranga woman Jodie Thorne uses a wheelchair due to having a degenerative muscle disorder, which severely limits her mobility. Her motorised, off-road wheelchair gives her independence - she can teach equestrian, take her dog for a walk, and go fishing with her husband. Her wheelchair needs repairing, but she has

