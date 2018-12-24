Kevin Spacey has posted a video online in character as his House of Cards role in which he says: "I'm not going to pay the price for things I didn't do."

The actor made the bizarre post today to YouTube and tweeted it shortly after a Massachusetts prosecutor announced he would face a charge in an alleged sexual assault in 2016.

It is unclear if Spacey is referring to the charge he faces in the three-minute monologue delivered in the voice of Frank Underwood, the character killed off in the Netflix series after real-life sexual misconduct allegations surfaced.

Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned next month on a charge of indecent assault and battery on allegations he sexually assaulted the teenage son of a Boston television anchor in a Nantucket restaurant in July 2016.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe says Spacey is due in court on January 7.

