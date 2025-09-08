Advertisement
Man bled to death after building site accident; St John breached care standards, HDC finds

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Despite the emergency response by hospital staff and prolonged attempts at resuscitation, the man died from blood loss. An ambulance took too long to arrive. Photo / 123rf

A man who cut his arm badly at a building site died after being rushed to hospital in a work van, when an ambulance took too long to arrive.

The 43-year-old had been removing rubbish from the site when a plate glass window he picked up shattered and cut his

