She declined to comment further to Local Democracy Reporting.

After 15 years at Lifewise, Barrett announced she was stepping down as chief executive in July to return home to Rotorua from Auckland.

At the time, she hinted at a “new adventure”, saying her hometown “needs help”. Shortly afterwards, she announced her intention to challenge for Rotorua’s mayoralty at this year’s elections.

The mother of three and 2023 New Zealander of the Year finalist was set to campaign on a policy of taking action, especially in the area of homelessness and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“I am keen to undertake this role and look forward to standing together and seek your support to restore our community connectedness,” Barrett had said when announcing her candidacy.

Haehaetu Barrett was set to run a campaign centred largely on her background in dealing with homelessness. Photo / Andrew Warner

After an initial flurry of activity, Barrett was absent from recent mayoral debates held by the Rotorua Business Chamber and Forest and Bird.

She also had not provided comment in response to recent media queries from Local Democracy Reporting.

Despite her announcement, Barrett’s name will remain on the ballot for the election.

Voting papers will begin arriving in letterboxes from tomorrow, with voting also opening.

Haehaetu Barrett's decision leaves four remaining campaigning mayoral hopefuls. Photo / Andrew Warner

Attempting to remove her name from the ballot could have resulted in the election being declared void under the Local Electoral Act 2001.

In the unlikely event she were to win, Barrett could voluntarily resign, forcing a byelection.

Electoral officer Warwick Lampp asked that Barrett’s “privacy be respected” at this time.

Barrett’s decision not to campaign leaves incumbent Tania Tapsell, councillors Robert Lee and Don Paterson and newcomer Shakaina Fraser as Rotorua’s four remaining mayoral candidates.

Voting will remain open until 12 noon on election day, Saturday, October 11.

As well as the role of mayor, residents will be voting on who they want to form Rotorua’s 10-person council for the next three years.

There are six vacancies to be filled on the general ward and three on the Māori ward. The rural ward has already been awarded to Karen Barker as she was uncontested.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.