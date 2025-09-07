How to make it easier to buy and own property in 2025

Loan Market

This article was prepared by Loan Market and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

A number of factors have made it easier for Kiwis to buy property in 2025, according to industry experts.

This year, we have seen the property market shift in a number of ways – the Official Cash Rate (OCR) has been cut, reducing interest rates on home loans, and property prices had a moment of reversal.

It has presented a number of opportunities, as we saw an increase in first-home buyers (now 27% market share) and investors (now 25% market share) in the market.

With this boost in the market, bidders are looking for a competitive advantage, which has led to an increase in the use of advisers.

According to Loan Market National Director Nicole Ferguson, having the expertise of an adviser on your side could help you maximise your borrowing capacity and save thousands over the life of your loan.

“Loan Market advisers have access to over 25 lenders, which means they can compare options to find the right loan for you. This includes identifying lenders that understand your circumstances and can offer solutions that suit your needs,” Ferguson said.

“By comparing a panel of lenders, they can also help you get a competitive rate, which can save you thousands in interest over time.”

“Working with an adviser not only saves time, but ensures people end up with a product that is right for them. Every customer’s situation is different; going directly to a bank will limit options to the products they offer and could mean people end up with something that isn’t as competitive as it could be.”

“We have plenty of examples of Kiwis we have helped who, as a result, have gained the ability to pay off earlier and/or position themselves better when looking to purchase their next property.”

Ferguson said Loan Market advisers – of which there are over 185 in the country – continue to check in on their customers’ loans to make sure they continue to be competitive.

“Their customers don’t have to do anything – the adviser lets them know if they have renegotiated with their lender or found another deal they could consider switching to if it is in their best interest. And this service is free to use.”

“There is a reason why over 120,000 Kiwis are actively working with a Loan Market adviser and why collectively they have 10,500 5-star Google reviews. 98 out of 100 highly recommend our services.”

How much could you save on your home loan?

This year alone, we have seen the OCR come down from 3.75% to 3%, making a significant difference to interest rates.

According to Loan Market adviser Paulette Trotter, the latest cut in the OCR has resulted in interest rates starting with a 4.7% p.a., which is the lowest we have seen in years.

“For a $500,000 home loan over a 30-year term, a decrease of interest rate from 5.5% p.a. to 4.75% p.a. would reduce monthly repayments from $2,839 to $2,608. That’s a saving of $231 every month.”

“We are seeing a lot of strong competition from lenders aiming to attract new customers,” Ms Trotter said.

“So whether you are looking for your first home loan or considering refinancing, it is a very good time to speak to your adviser.”

How a Loan Market adviser can help make it yours

Trotter said a common misconception is that advisers only help customers with home loans.

“Loan Market is what it says in the name - a home for a range of loans, not just for properties.”

“You can actually go to the one office to also find the right loan for your car, new boat and even equipment for your business.”

“Whatever your ambition, you can make it yours with help from a Loan Market adviser.

Loan Market has been helping Kiwis and Aussies achieve their ambitions since 1994. It is independently owned and operated, meaning its advisers do not work for shareholders or a bank – they work for your best interest. Most services are free for customers – the advisers get paid by the lender you choose.

For more information go to: www.loanmarket.co.nz.