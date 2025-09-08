Advertisement
Tauranga woman pleased Government removing purchasing guidelines for disabled people

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Tauranga woman Jodie Thorne uses a wheelchair, due to having a degenerative muscle disorder called facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. Photo / Brydie Thompson

A disabled Tauranga woman who was denied funding to repair her wheelchair says “our voices have been heard” after the Government announced more flexible funding for disabled people.

Jodie Thorne told the Bay of Plenty Times last month that she was not eligible for funding for repairs to her motorised,

Save