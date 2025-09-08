Tauranga woman Jodie Thorne uses a wheelchair, due to having a degenerative muscle disorder called facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. Photo / Brydie Thompson
A disabled Tauranga woman who was denied funding to repair her wheelchair says “our voices have been heard” after the Government announced more flexible funding for disabled people.
Jodie Thorne told the Bay of Plenty Times last month that she was not eligible for funding for repairs to her motorised,off-road wheelchair, due to changes the Government introduced last year.
The changes impacted what disabled people could purchase with government funding.
The 44-year-old has a degenerative disorder called facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, which causes weakness in muscles.
Her motorised wheelchair allowed her to take her dog for a walk, go to the beach and coach equestrian. After the lift-and-tilt functions stopped working, it meant she could not get in and out of it herself.
A list of changes announced by Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston included no longer applying the controversial March 2024 purchasing guidelines – the same rules that restricted Thorne from using government funding to repair her wheelchair.
Her intention was not to raise money but to “try and make change so something like this could happen”.
In a statement, Upston, the minister, said the changes would be implemented next year as Disability Support Services (DSS) needed time to develop the approach to setting new budgets, improved assessment tools and processes, “and ensure the changes are made effectively”.
“I have wanted to avoid any sudden changes as I know this can be unsettling.”
Ministry of Social Development DSS taskforce programme director Alastair Hill said the changes were “significant” for disabled people, families, and carers.
“We heard clearly from the disability community that they want certainty, choice, and control.”
He said the changes were “much wider” than changing the flexible funding rules and required work to ensure DSS processes, systems and tools were “well-designed, properly implemented and well-understood”.