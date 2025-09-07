Before the public Q&A sessions, the New Zealand red carpet premiere will take place at Greymouth’s Regent Theatre on Monday, October 13, followed by an invitation-only screening in Auckland on October 14 at the ASB Waterfront Theatre. A private screening for families in Greymouth before the public events has also been organised.

The Waterfront Theatre will then host the first public Q&A screening on October 15, with Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre Royal holding a session on October 16 and another on October 18 at Wellington’s Embassy Theatre.

Sarkies, whose previous projects include Aramoana massacre film Out of the Blue and Consent: The Louise Nicholas Story, said it was an “honour” to bring the Pike River story home to the families and community who lived through it.

“At the heart of the film are Sonya Rockhouse and Anna Osborne, two Kiwi-as women whose unique bond demonstrates the power of friendship in the face of adversity,” he said.

“I can’t wait to share their extraordinary story with audiences across New Zealand.”

The film received standing ovations in Sydney, with feedback from early reviews on Letterboxd describing it as “deeply moving” and “inspiring”. The performances of Lynskey and Malcolm were also praised.

Previously, Rockhouse said having a film made about the experience had, in some part, helped Pike River families heal.

“Anna and I have found it to be an incredibly humbling experience to be involved in the film with a crew of people who felt strongly about the injustices we suffered, and wanted to tell our story,” she said.

Tickets for the public Q&A screenings are now available via Madman Films website.

Pike River: Special screening dates

October 15 – Auckland “In Conversation” event – ASB Waterfront Theatre

October 16 – Christchurch Premiere and “In Conversation” event – Isaac Theatre Royal

October 18 – Wellington Premiere and “In Conversation” event – Embassy Theatre

