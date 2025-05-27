The official trailer for Pike River, a feature film depicting the 2010 West Coast mining disaster, has been released ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Sydney Film Festival on June 7.
The trailer takes viewers back to November 19, 2010, when a methane explosion inside the Pike RiverMine near Māwhera Greymouth killed 29 men.
The film stars Kiwi acting icons Melanie Lynskey as Anna Osborne and Robyn Malcolm as Sonya Rockhouse, who both lost loved ones in the explosion and would go on to campaign for justice for the families of the victims.
The trailer dramatises the events leading up to the disaster, going on to show the moment the families learn there’s been an explosion in the mine, and none of the men trapped inside will return. It portrays the families’ shock, grief and anger and the aftermath of the tragedy as Osborne and Rockhouse look for answers and accountability.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the film would premiere at the Sydney Film Festival in June before arriving in cinemas in New Zealand later in the year. It’s now been confirmed that Pike River will open in New Zealand cinemas on October 30.
The Pike River families themselves have been closely involved with the production, while Rockhouse and Osborne have both endorsed the film.
Rockhouse earlier said, “Anna and I have found it to be an incredibly humbling experience to be involved in the film with a crew of people who felt strongly about the injustices we suffered, and wanted to tell our story.
“We feel extremely honoured to be invited to attend the world premiere at the Sydney Film Festival.”
Director Rob Sarkies said the families of the victims would attend the premiere at Sydney’s State Theatre.
“This is a huge honour that demonstrates the significance of the story in New Zealand and Australia.
“It feels particularly special that several Pike River families will be attending the Sydney premiere after years of working so closely with them to bring their story to the big screen.”
Production on the film began in late 2023 in Greymouth, with scenes also filmed in Wellington and Auckland. It was made in association with the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air, Three, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant and Park Road Post Production.