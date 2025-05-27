Earlier this month, it was announced that the film would premiere at the Sydney Film Festival in June before arriving in cinemas in New Zealand later in the year. It’s now been confirmed that Pike River will open in New Zealand cinemas on October 30.

The Pike River families themselves have been closely involved with the production, while Rockhouse and Osborne have both endorsed the film.

Rockhouse earlier said, “Anna and I have found it to be an incredibly humbling experience to be involved in the film with a crew of people who felt strongly about the injustices we suffered, and wanted to tell our story.

Melanie Lynskey and Robyn Malcolm in Pike River, based on the November 2010 Pike River Mine tragedy. Photo / Matt Grace / Madman

“We feel extremely honoured to be invited to attend the world premiere at the Sydney Film Festival.”

Director Rob Sarkies said the families of the victims would attend the premiere at Sydney’s State Theatre.

“This is a huge honour that demonstrates the significance of the story in New Zealand and Australia.

“It feels particularly special that several Pike River families will be attending the Sydney premiere after years of working so closely with them to bring their story to the big screen.”

Production on the film began in late 2023 in Greymouth, with scenes also filmed in Wellington and Auckland. It was made in association with the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air, Three, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant and Park Road Post Production.