The Oppenheimer star wants to explore social issues in his work but insisted that doesn’t mean his films won’t be entertaining too.
He said: “Given the state of the world, it would be nice to make work that is entertaining but also kind of stimulating or provocative.”
Cillian can next be seen in Steve, in which he plays the titular man, a headmaster at a school for troubled boys in the 1990s. He said he found it “very exposing” because the character was close to who he is.
He said: “For example, Tommy Shelby, you gotta get the suit on, you do the voice, you do the cigarette, you do the walk.
“There’s a huge amount of work to become this [gangster] who I don’t share any DNA with.
Whereas Max [Porter] had written [Steve] for me, and we know each other so well that it’s written in my vernacular. It was very, very exposing.”
Nearly all of Cillian’s family were teachers, and he has “huge respect” for the profession.
He said: “It kind of never stops, being a teacher. I just lived it as a kid with my parents. I have huge respect for them.”
The Peaky Blinders star’s dad Brendan eventually became a primary school inspector, and had to visit the establishment his son was attending.
Cillian laughed: “He was coming in and I was the one that was being thrown out of school all the time. So that was an interesting phase in our lives.
“I was just a terrible messer, you know?”