Cillian Murphy aims to create work that is both entertaining and "stimulating or provocative". Photo / Getty Images

Cillian Murphy has “zero interest” in playing “content” characters.

The 49-year-old actor has previously joked about always being cast as traumatised men but he has admitted working on “lighter material” isn’t where his interest lies because he wants to explore life’s “big questions”.

He told The Observer magazine: “I have zero interest in playing characters that are seemingly content.

“First of all, I don’t think that exists. Second of all, we don’t see ourselves in those people. I think everyone is f****** struggling, to a greater or lesser degree. Everyone gets up in the morning like: how do I do this now? How do I get through this day? How the f*** do we get on in life knowing that, like, eventually, we’re all just going to die. How do we do good? How do we raise our children?

“All these big questions, I don’t think you find it in lighter material. It’s not for me.”