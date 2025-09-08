Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cillian Murphy doesn’t want to play ‘content’ characters

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Cillian Murphy aims to create work that is both entertaining and "stimulating or provocative". Photo / Getty Images

Cillian Murphy aims to create work that is both entertaining and "stimulating or provocative". Photo / Getty Images

Cillian Murphy has “zero interest” in playing “content” characters.

The 49-year-old actor has previously joked about always being cast as traumatised men but he has admitted working on “lighter material” isn’t where his interest lies because he wants to explore life’s “big questions”.

He told The Observer magazine: “I have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save