The news is also leading The Guardian’s website, where it has continued to share rolling coverage on its blog.

It also includes coverage from child psychologist Sara Chatwin speaking with NZ Herald NOW host Ryan Bridge talking about the potential impact of the shooting on the children.

CNN’s coverage on the main page of their website is titled, “father on run with three children in wilderness believed to be shot dead during armed confrontation with police”.

Under a picture of Phillips the news organisation focused on the fugitive father hiding out “the dense New Zealand wilderness” is now believed shot dead during an armed confrontation with police.

It sits alongside another high-profile case from Oceania that has gripped the world.

Despite the mushroom killer, Erin Patterson’s live sentencing, Australian news organisations such as The Sydney Morning Herald and The Daily Mail have placed Phillips’ death highly on their websites.

What led to Tom Phillips’ death?

Police fatally shot Phillips after a confrontation following a burglary at a shop in Waitomo today.

About 2.30am today, police said they were called by a member of the public to a burglary at a commercial address in Piopio.

The caller described two people breaking into a supply store – a male figure wearing a head torch and farm gear, and a shorter person, also wearing a head torch.

After loading a quad bike with items, they left at about 2.45am and travelled north.

Police assistant commissioner Jill Rogers.

Based on the descriptions provided, police said they believed the man was likely to be Tom Phillips.

Police then set spikes at the intersection of Te Anga and Waipuna Rds, about 3.20am.

Several minutes later, the quad bike ran over the spikes, and came to a stop shortly after.

The man, thought to be Phillips fired multiple shots at the first attending police officer as he exited his vehicle at the scene.

The shots struck the officer in the head and shoulder.

Tom Phillips, top left, and his three children, first came to national attention when they disappeared in September 2021.

A second police unit was immediately on the scene, and police fired at the armed man.

Police said they provided first aid but Phillips died at the scene.

One of his children is helping police with inquiries, while his two other children are yet to be located.

