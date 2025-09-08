As the story broke of fugitive dad Tom Phillips’ death on a Waikato roadside, major news outlets around the world have reported on the dramatic police shoot-out that ended a four-year manhunt.
The eyes of the world have been on the case, which fascinated New Zealanders and those acrossthe globe since the disappearance of Phillips and his three children in 2021.
The Marokopa dad was finally cornered on a quad bike with a one of his children following a burglary at a farm supplies store in Piopio early this morning. The incident escalated into an armed stand-off with police, which ended in his death. A police officer was also critically injured
The news of his capture and death was quickly picked up by prominent media organisations including the BBC, CNN and The Guardian.
The BBC is running a story with a detailed live blog on the fugitive dad in a leading spot on their website this afternoon.