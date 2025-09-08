She added: “We spent days in an ER, in and out.”
The Charlie’s Angels actor praised her daughter for her quick-thinking following the accident.
She said: “She ripped off her bra and turned it into a tourniquet.
“That’s just who she is. And I just marvel at her.”
Barrymore recently noted how she has become much less “selfish” since becoming a parent and she “prefers” the person she is today.
Responding to a fan who asked how long it took to readjust back to being herself after having a baby, she wrote in a piece for UsWeekly: “I’m still not myself. And I don’t know if I will ever get back to the carefree, selfish person I was before children. I can never not know this love and concern I have for my two daughters.
“It’s consuming. I am just trying to embrace the new me. And I do prefer me now. I’m much more capable. Much more trustworthy. Much more admirable than I ever was.”
Despite this, the Never Been Kissed star added that being childfree or a parent should both be “considered perfectly fulfilling roads” in life, and that “time” is the best way to learn about oneself.
She added: “That being said, ‘motherhood’ or ‘otherhood’ should be considered perfectly fulfilling roads. And may each one of them lead us to our better selves. I think this takes time, though. Maturity has so much to do with it. Time is the great teacher.”