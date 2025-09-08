Drew Barrymore's daughter had an electric bike accident in France, injuring her elbow. Photo / Getty Images

Drew Barrymore’s daughter “ripped her whole elbow open” in an electric bike accident.

The 50-year-old actor was on vacation with Olive, 12, and 11-year-old Frankie – who she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman – when one of her girls suffered an agonising accident up in the mountains.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Barrymore noted she had had to cancel some plans with the host’s wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert and said: “The last time we were supposed to get together, my daughter ended up having an accident.

“My daughter, actually, she got in an e-bike accident. In France, which sounds so fabulous. Yes, so we were in fabulous France and then she had an e-bike accident.”

Barrymore stressed her daughter was “fine” now but explained she had “ripped her whole elbow open” while biking in the mountains.