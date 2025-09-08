Advertisement
Drew Barrymore’s daughter ‘ripped elbow open’ in ebike accident

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Drew Barrymore's daughter had an electric bike accident in France, injuring her elbow. Photo / Getty Images

Drew Barrymore’s daughter “ripped her whole elbow open” in an electric bike accident.

The 50-year-old actor was on vacation with Olive, 12, and 11-year-old Frankie – who she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman – when one of her girls suffered an agonising accident up in the mountains.

Appearing on The , Barrymore noted she had had to cancel some plans with the host’s wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert and said: “The last time we were supposed to get together, my daughter ended up having an accident.

