She simply captioned the snap: “Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for.”

Hague, who has amassed over eight million followers on the platform, was instantly inundated with well-wishes and messages of support from both fans and fellow stars.

“Stay strong … and always put yourself first ... time will heal you. Lots of love,” commented Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, a fellow Love Island UK contestant who won the eighth season in 2022 with ex-partner, Davide Sanclimenti.

“I promise you’ll slowly mend Molly, and be stronger than you ever knew possible, until then millions are here to help hold you up. Sending love,” wrote British influencer and author Sophie Hinchliffe.

Jessie Wynter, who appeared on season two of Love Island Australia and season nine of Love Island UK, wrote: “We love you Molly.”

Maura Higgins, one of Hague’s close friends and cast-mates from season five, also weighed in with the simple message: “LOVE AND ADORE YOU”.

“Mol, THANK YOU for showing women (and men) to NEVER settle for someone for an easy life. The strength it has taken for you to walk away from someone you loved so much (shame it wasn’t reciprocated) is inspiring for many, and what an incredible role model, teaching Bambi how women should respect themselves FIRST. We’re all with you,” one fan said in a heartfelt response.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury shared different statements confirming their split on August 14. Photos / @tommyfury, @mollymae

Hague’s return to social media follows a bombshell revelation earlier this week, with the woman at the centre of the cheating allegations coming forward to change her story after initially denying she and Fury had engaged in anything untoward.

Milla Corfixen, a 20-year-old from Denmark, took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight after receiving widespread backlash from Hague and Fury’s devastated fanbase.

Corfixen, who the previous week had denied any romantic entanglement with Fury, suddenly back-pedalled – claiming the two “only shared a kiss”.

“I’ve had to delete all my posts due to the hate and nasty comments, as stated in the news story I have gave. I didn’t do anything with Tommy Fury. I didn’t even know who he was – we only shared a kiss, nothing else happened. And if I’d of known about Molly-Mae I would never have kissed him back,” she said.

Onlookers have alleged Fury kissed a blonde woman - said to be Corfixen - at a nightclub during his drunken holiday with friends.

Corfixen, who has maintained she is in a relationship, previously told the Sun she was “the girl” at the centre of the rumours but stressed that “nothing happened”.

“I don’t know what he’s been doing but someone else must have kissed him,” she originally claimed, adding that she had been introduced to Fury and his friends by his security team, who are her acquaintances.

“They invited us to his table [at the club] and we had fun and that’s it. We did not do anything. I would never have done anything with a married man, as he’s basically married, with a little child.

“We were at the same places but we were not together... He didn’t flirt with me, he was just being friendly.”

Last week, it was reported both Hague and Fury had been forced to ramp up security in the wake of their split, following reports of Fury being publicly heckled by fans.

Speaking to the Sun, a bystander claimed the boxer had been verbally harassed at a park by an outraged fan, who allegedly called him a “cheating scumbag” as he enjoyed time with his daughter.

Hague also reportedly bolstered her own security personnel, with a protection officer now accompanying her at all times. It’s understood two other guards are monitoring the multimillion-dollar mansion the pair formerly shared in the affluent county of Cheshire.

Fury is the brother of professional boxer and heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.