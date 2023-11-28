Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have sparked break-up rumours months after their fairytale engagement. Photo / Getty Images

Months after their fairytale engagement, Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked break-up rumours.

Social media went wild with theories this week that the couple of four years have parted ways after footage of Fury partying in Abu Dhabi with Chris Brown and several women went viral.

Shortly after the footage made it onto the internet, fans noticed Hague hasn’t been wearing her £600,000 (NZ$1.2 million) engagement ring in recent online appearances, further convincing them something has happened between the pair.

Now, Fury’s niece — the daughter of his brother, Tyson Fury, and his wife Paris — has addressed the claims on her TikTok account, Daily Mail reports.

Venezuela Fury, 14, explained that after receiving numerous questions about the high-profile couple, she wanted to address the claims, “Some people been asking me if Tomny and Molly-Mae are still together,” she said.

Tommy Fury's niece has addressed break-up speculation. Photo / TikTok @venezuela.furyx

The second slide of her video included a photo of the couple celebrating their July engagement with their baby daughter Bambi: “Yes, they are happier than ever. Tommy was just visiting family so they will be alright, no need to worry now.”

She captioned the post, “Tommy and Molly-Mae are perfectly fine just some private stuff has been happening xx.”

It comes after a source spoke to The Sun revealing Hague has been left “embarrassed” by her fiance’s recent antics, “Molly has made no secret of the fact she doesn’t like it when Tommy parties too hard.”

Tommy Fury was seen partying with Chris Brown. Photo / TikTok

The source added, “This weekend has ended up being a real embarrassment to her. She was mortified when she kept getting tagged in videos while she was just trying to enjoy a festive weekend with Bambi. She has told Tommy it really has to stop now he’s a dad and has told him to ditch some of his pals, who she thinks are a bad influence.”

Hague and Fury first met on Love Island in 2019, and have quickly become the most successful couple to leave the show.

After making things official by becoming boyfriend and girlfriend on the show, the two went on to move in together by September that same year and in 2020, Hague released a YouTube video saying they had already talked about children.

They then announced their pregnancy in September last year and recently celebrated their engagement with a tear-jerking video jointly shared on their Instagram pages.



