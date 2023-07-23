Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have announced their engagement, four years after leaving Love Island. Photo / Getty Images

Love is in the air for these former Love Island stars.

After months of speculation about when the romantic moment may happen, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have taken to Instagram to announce their engagement.

Sharing an adorable black and white video of the moment the boxer got down on one knee, the pair who have been together since meeting on the 2019 series of the hit ITV show, wrote, “Forever. 23/07/23″.

The tear-jerking video appeared to take place while the couple and their daughter, Bambi – whom they welcomed in January – were on holiday in Ibiza, and saw Fury dressed in a slick black suit holding his daughter as Hague, 24, walked down to them wearing a white jumpsuit.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury got engaged in Ibiza while on holiday with their daughter, Bambi. Photo / Instagram

Surrounded by an extravagant display of flowers while overlooking the ocean, Hague appeared to hold back tears as she took her baby from Fury, before the 24-year-old got down on one knee to pop the question.

The two then shared a kiss and laughed together as they embraced their daughter.

Many friends, family and fans of the couple took to the comment section sharing their congratulations including former Love Islanders Millie Court, Liberty Poole and Mary Bedford.

Meanwhile, Hague’s close friend and former cast mate, Maura Higgins, shared the video to her Instagram story along with the caption “Screaming”.

It comes after Fury admitted in May that he had been thinking about the moment for two years. Appearing on Loose Women, he said “I’ve had it in the ear for the past two years, I think,” adding, “My actual plan was to do a lot sooner but obviously, being a boxer, when you’re in a training camp you’ve got to completely shut yourself off, you want to just focus on the fight, so I can’t be going in and everywhere proposing.”

The champion boxer went on to insist it would happen “soon” and he didn’t break his word.

Hague and Fury first met on Love Island in 2019 and have quickly become the most successful couple to leave the show.

After making things official by becoming boyfriend and girlfriend on the show, the two went on to move in together by September that same year and in 2020 Hague released a YouTube video saying they had already talked about children.

They then announced their pregnancy in September last year.