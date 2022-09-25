Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met during the fifth season of the reality show. Video / @mollymae

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has made a very special announcement.

The reality star turned influencer has taken to Instagram to reveal she and partner, Tommy Fury are expecting their first child together.

After meeting on Love Island the pair have continued to build their lives together and are ready to grow their family.

Posting a black and white video beginning with a flashback of their end-of-season speech on Love Island to now with Fury lovingly touching the influencer's belly, she wrote, "I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet."

The couple announced their pregnancy in the most adorable way. Photo / Instagram @mollymae

The words are what she said to Fury in her speech to the boxer during their 2019 stint on the show.

Playing in the background of the clip is the song The Night We Met by Lord Huron as the video cuts to show Hague running her hand over her belly before Fury leans down and kisses his glowing girlfriend's belly. The couple then share a loving embrace.

The couple shared a loving embrace. Photo / Instagram @mollymae

The video was quickly flooded with comments including from fellow Love Islanders.

Maura Higgins said, "And there we go I'm crying again! Love you so much," while Joanna Chimonides commented, "Omg congrats my darling!"

And YouTuber Saffron Barker gushed, "I am so happy for you both. what truly beautiful parents you will be!!!."

Tommy Fury kissed his girlfriend's pregnant belly. Photo / Instagram @mollymae

It comes after the star revealed her year got off to a "very negative" start when she was slammed for making comments about hard work during a podcast interview.

In December last year, Hague appeared on an episode of Diary of a CEO podcast and made a comment about how "everyone has the same 24 hours".

"You're given one life and it's down to you what you do with it," Hague said.

"When I've spoken about that in the past, I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying, 'It's easy for you to say that, you've not grown up in poverty, you've not grown up with major money struggles, so for you to sit there and say that we all have the same 24 hours in a day, it's not correct'."

The comment soon started circulating on social media with many calling the influencer out of touch and tone deaf.

Hague later responded to the critical comments and took to her Instagram story where she apologised.

"I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast. The intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience," she wrote.