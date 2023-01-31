Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have welcomed their first child. Photo / Instagram

On Tuesday, Molly-Mae Hague shared photographs on Instagram of her week-old baby girl.

Hague, and her partner Tommy Fury, welcomed their first-born into the world on January 23, 2023.

The former Love Island contestant posted a natural picture of herself wearing grey pyjamas as she held her newborn baby.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have announced the birth of their baby girl. Photo / Instagram

She wrote: “Just a couple of hours old. My heart just explodes every time I look at her... the love is unbelievable.”

The new parents both shared a monochrome picture of their baby girl on their respective Instagram pages, captioned, “23/01/23🤍”

Fury also posted a picture of himself cuddling his newborn baby with the caption, “Daddy’s little girl. Forever.”

Hague revealed the new name of her baby girl in an Instagram post showing her baby’s new nursery. The influencer shared a picture of a neutral-toned room and a ‘Bambi’ neon sign on the wall.

Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe reshared the couple’s baby announcement post to her story, expressing her pride and joy over the birth of Bambi.

She wrote: “An absolutely incredible week. Couldn’t be more proud of all 3 of you. Here’s to being your beautiful daughters Auntie. I love her so much.”

Tommy’s brother Tyson, also a pro boxer, reshared the post with his wife Paris, who added: “The biggest congratulations to this beautiful family”.

Many of the pair’s famous friends also congratulated the new parents. Maura Higgins wrote on the post: “So so so proud of you always. she is so perfect”. The fellow Love Island alumni also showed her support by sharing the post to her story.

The Instagram post comes after Tommy’s rival in the ring Jake Paul beat the couple to the announcement, letting the news slip in an Instagram post last week while advertising their next fight.

In the post, Paul said that there were “no excuses” for the match to be delayed now that the “baby is born”.

He wrote: “After multiple failed attempts to get Tommy Fury in the ring, the moment of truth has finally arrived.

‘’Fumbles has no excuses now. Baby is born. Money is massive. Immigration is not an issue. Sunday February 26.’

Molly-Mae revealed that she was pregnant back in September and, a couple of weeks later, revealed she and Fury were having a baby girl.











