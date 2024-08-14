Hague shared a statement on her Instagram story confirming the split and telling her followers she would be taking a social media break amid the news, writing, “I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.
“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”
Last December, Hague caused a stir among fans when they noticed she hadn’t been wearing her engagement ring in videos and released a video admitting she was “going through it”.
At the time, she said, she wasn’t “mentally or emotionally” in a place to film.
“Guys, I don’t really know what to come on here and tell you right now. I know how bad I look. Trust me, however bad I look, I feel 20 times worse,” she said, adding: “I have been going through it in more ways than one.”
She addressed the claims in a YouTube video, saying “things aren’t always going to be perfect” in a relationship.
“Everyone is asking about relationships and how things are and I get it, just general questions people want to know,” she said, adding, “Someone asked ‘Is it annoying seeing your relationship questioned by all the time?’
“And I’m sure people would probably expect me to say ‘yeah, I hate it’, but honestly what do I expect? My life is in the public eye.”