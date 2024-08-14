The influencer went on to thank her followers for her support and asked them to “please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time”.

“I’ll be back when it feels right.”

Pro boxer Fury shared his own statement on social media, writing, “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.”

He echoed his ex-fiancee’s calls for privacy amid the split.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met on Love Island UK. Photo / ITV

The couple made it to the final of the 2019 series of Love Island, finishing in second place. They stayed together after the show and announced the birth of their daughter in January 2023.

Six months later, Fury proposed to Hague in Ibiza. In July last year, the couple shared footage of the moment he proposed while on holiday along with their baby daughter.

However, rumours of a split began to circulate late last year after Fury was seen partying in Abu Dhabi with Chris Brown and a group of women.

The couple are parents to a daughter named Bambi.

Last December, Hague caused a stir among fans when they noticed she hadn’t been wearing her engagement ring in videos and released a video admitting she was “going through it”.

At the time, she said, she wasn’t “mentally or emotionally” in a place to film.

“Guys, I don’t really know what to come on here and tell you right now. I know how bad I look. Trust me, however bad I look, I feel 20 times worse,” she said, adding: “I have been going through it in more ways than one.”

She addressed the claims in a YouTube video, saying “things aren’t always going to be perfect” in a relationship.

“Everyone is asking about relationships and how things are and I get it, just general questions people want to know,” she said, adding, “Someone asked ‘Is it annoying seeing your relationship questioned by all the time?’

“And I’m sure people would probably expect me to say ‘yeah, I hate it’, but honestly what do I expect? My life is in the public eye.”