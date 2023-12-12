Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague first met on Love Island. Photo / Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has publicly addressed speculation she and fiance Tommy Fury have broken up.

The couple, who met on the set of Love Island, sparked break-up rumours recently after footage of Fury, 24, partying in Abu Dhabi with Chris Brown and several women went viral.

Hague further caused a stir among fans when they noticed she hadn’t been wearing her engagement ring in videos and released a video admitting she was “going through it”.

At the time, she said, she wasn’t “mentally or emotionally” in a place to film.

“Guys, I don’t really know what to come on here and tell you right now. I know how bad I look. Trust me, however bad I look, I feel 20 times worse,” she said, adding: “I have been going through it in more ways than one.”

Now the 24-year-old social media star, who shares baby Bambi with Fury, has addressed the claims in her latest YouTube vlog, saying “things aren’t always going to be perfect” in a relationship.

“Everyone is asking about relationships and how things are and I get it, just general questions people want to know,” she was reported as saying by The Daily Mail.

“When I put that Q&A box, I should have known what everyone was going to be asking questions about,” she added. “But speaking about it the way I feel comfortable speaking about it – someone asked ‘Is it annoying seeing your relationship questioned by all the time?’

“And I’m sure people would probably expect me to say ‘yeah, I hate it’, but honestly what do I expect? My life is in the public eye.”

While she confessed that she has “thick skin” and “doesn’t care” what is said about her relationship in the public realm, she did admit that sometimes hearing other people’s opinions can be “tricky”.

“Things that people deal with in private or maybe they don’t deal with it, everyone has different things they deal with in their relationship and lives, sometimes it’s tricky that things aren’t always going to be perfect and aren’t always going to be sunshine and roses - but when they aren’t you have millions of people giving their opinion on it and talking about it.”

She continued to say she thinks it’s “sweet” that people are checking in and said: “Honestly, I’m fine.”

It comes after a source told The Sun that Hague was left “embarrassed” by her partner’s recent antics, saying: “Molly has made no secret of the fact she doesn’t like it when Tommy parties too hard.”

The source added: “This weekend has ended up being a real embarrassment to her. She was mortified when she kept getting tagged in videos while she was just trying to enjoy a festive weekend with Bambi. She has told Tommy it really has to stop now he’s a dad and has told him to ditch some of his pals, who she thinks are a bad influence.”

Since Fury’s weekend of partying, the couple appear to have made amends as Hague was seen wearing her £600,000 engagement ring at The House of CB Christmas party and were seen this week holding hands in Cheshire.

Hague and Fury first met on Love Island in 2019, and have quickly become the most successful couple to leave the show.

After making things official by becoming boyfriend and girlfriend on the show, the two went on to move in together by September that same year and in 2020, Hague released a YouTube video saying they had already talked about children.

They then announced their pregnancy in September last year and recently celebrated their engagement with a tear-jerking video jointly shared on their Instagram pages.



