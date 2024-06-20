Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague. Photo / ITV

Love Island is back for another season of grafting, banter and - hopefully - love. But looking back on the popular show’s 11 seasons, which couples have stayed together since leaving the villa? And whose heads have turned?

As the weather cools down, the power bill goes up and the living room couch beckons, so does Love Island become a regular fixture on Kiwi screens. But as we snuggle in for an 11th season of the reality TV show, it’s impossible not to wonder: Has anyone actually found love?

Surprisingly, the number of Love Islanders who have put all their eggs in one basket since coming off the show is higher than you would think, especially when going by reality TV standards.

From day one lovebirds to unexpected pairings, here is a list of all the couples who met on Love Island, survived the ensuing media craze and came out stronger than ever.

Season 2

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde

Put through the reality TV ringer and sticking it out to the end, Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde won their season of Love Island and left happily in love.

However, De La Hoyde revealed on MadebyMummas that not everything has been easy-breezey for the pair. She told fans on the podcast that she and her beau secretly broke up for nine months during her first pregnancy, adding that they “could not stand each other”.

However, putting their screen-found love to the test and their differences aside, the parents now appear to be as happy as ever with their brood of four and thriving Instagram.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowan. Photo / Getty Images

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

While Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland left Love Island in second place, they seemingly won the jackpot outside of the villa.

According to Capital UK, the couple is the wealthiest pair to come out of Love Island, bringing in an estimated £4 million ($8.29 million) through sponsorships and deals and boasting a joint net worth of nearly $10.4m.

Bowen and Buckland share one child together and a newly renovated $2.7m mansion.

Season 3

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow. Photo / Getty Images

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla Thurlow was the sweetheart of season 3 but seemingly unlucky in the love department. That is until Jamie Jewitt entered the villa a month in.

Flash forward to now, the couple have just welcomed their third child.

The duo not only give followers a glimpse of their idyllic family life on Instagram but also share their journey as parenting influencers, partnering with a slew of family-orientated brands such as Lego and Argos. Family goals? We think yes.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears. Photo / Getty Images

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

This couple defied the odds on season 3 after Jess Shears was voted off the island on day 17 - and Dom Lever stayed behind.

Lever’s decision to remain on the show caused quite a stir online, however once out of the villa, he rekindled things with his on-screen beau and the pair have been living the dream ever since.

After tying the knot in Mykonos in 2018, the pair welcomed two children and live in their newly renovated home in Devon.

Season 5

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. Photo / Instagram @mollymae

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

The blueprint for finding love on Love Island, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are no doubt the shining beacon of reality TV love stories.

With a house, a baby and a wedding on the way, the high-profile couple are ‘categorically’ living the dream, with the holidays, brand deals and fame to show for it.

When people think of Love Island success, these two are the poster children.

Season 7

Liam Reardon and Millie Court. Photo / Getty Images

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Another couple that won the show and won in love, Millie Court and Liam Reardon nearly didn’t make it to the final after one of the spiciest Casa Amor episodes in Love Island history.

However, despite the odds (and infidelity) the duo nabbed number one on the podium, split a year later and got back together again - proving love and drama go together like peas and carrots.

Season 8

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri

Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri were paired together by the public on day one but had their fair share of drama while on the screen. After a season of speed bumps, break-ups and recouplings, the pair managed to leave Love Island hand-in-hand and in fourth place.

Now, Le Page and Ghouri have a dog, a house and a thriving TikTok account - the epitome of couple goals.

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack. Photo / Getty Images

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

The classic friends-to-lovers trope, it wasn’t love at first sight for Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope. But as the season went on, the pair gradually became closer and solidified themselves as season 8 favourites.

Since leaving the villa, they have dominated socials with their immaculate fit pics and hilarious TikTok videos and seem to be going from strength to strength.

Season 9

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan

Another winning duo that came out of Love Island with more than a bag of prize money, Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan found love in the villa - and it might just be the forever kind.

In April this year, Fagan popped the question in a romantic punting boat proposal, setting hearts aflutter and inspiring others to find true love on the hit reality show.

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad. Photo / Getty Images

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Meeting on day one and sticking it out to the end, Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad came in fourth on Love Island’s ninth season. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the couple, with Manhenga getting a bad edit in the series and being labelled a “villain”.

After the show, Muhammad defended his Love Island beau, saying: “She’s honestly the nicest, kindest girl that I’ve ever met and I wouldn’t be with her if that wasn’t the case.”

The pair have since moved in together and put the drama behind them.

Will Young and Jessie Wynter

Aussie Jessie Wynter and farmer Will Young may have been voted least compatible and dumped from the villa, but the couple have seemingly proved the world wrong since leaving the show.

The pair have not only been living together on Young’s family farm but they are looking to move out and get their own place this year - and appear to be in it for the long haul.

Sigh, nothing melts hearts like when two worlds collide.

Season 10

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble. Photo / Instagram @mollygracemarsh

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble had an “on and off” journey in the villa, with Marsh being dumped from the island and returning to Casa Amor a few weeks later with a bracelet - and a few heated words - in tow. Fast forward to now, the pair have maintained that “up and down” energy outside of the villa.

Back together after a two-month split, the pair embarked on a trip to Australia, where the love birds seemingly rekindled their romance.

The couple are now in Bali - with the envy-inducing pictures to show for it.

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki. Photo / Instagram @whitbrownsx

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki

Hitting it off during the infamous Casa Amor week, season 10 favourite Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki are still going strong - and are just as witty as they were in the villa.

The pair, who came in second place, hard-launched their relationship on Instagram after the season finale with a sweet post, captioned: “loch’d in”, and have continued to charm fans with their banter and unrivalled energy.

All Stars

Molly Smith and Tom Clare. Photo / Instagram @mollysmith19

Molly Smith and Tom Clare

Winning £50,000 ($104,000) and the hearts of Love Island fanatics across the globe, Molly Smith and Tom Clare came out of Love Island All Stars on top.

The pair nearly didn’t make it to the finish line after viewers pushed for Smith to get back with her ex-boyfriend and former Love Island flame Callum Jones on the series. However, blocking out public opinion and listening to their hearts, the couple nabbed first place.

Now, with endless brand deals at their fingertips and the world as their oyster, it seems the only way is up for the duo.

Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie

While this couple had their fair share of ups and downs in the villa (what’s Love Island without a good old love triangle?), Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie’s instant connection proved stronger than the drama and their relationship has been solid since leaving the villa.

The couple, who revealed they were “taking it slow” when they came off the show, have posted many lovie-dovie snaps on Instagram, showing them canoodling in Jamaica and celebrating Ritchie’s 30th.



























