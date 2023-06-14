Love Island season 10 cast. Photo / TVNZ

For the first time in its 10 seasons, Love Island UK is streaming on TVNZ and it’s nothing short of a hit with audiences.

One week after it premiered on the online streaming platform, a spokesperson for the state-owned broadcaster revealed it has delivered one of the biggest audience weeks for TVNZ+ ever.

Speaking to the Herald, they said, “The show was number one with 18-34-year-olds, beating fan favourites Shortland Street and MasterChef Australia and it secured a whopping 8.67 million streams.”

In comparison, MasterChef Australia aired on the platform, and TVNZ 2 last month accumulating an audience averaging 198,900 in the 5 and over age bracket, with a total reach of 362,000 people, according to Nielsen.

The reality dating show - which is made by UK network ITV – is filmed in the romantic and dreamy town of Mallorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands and follows a rotating cast of approximately 30-40 people that are looking for love. Each night there is a new almost one-hour-long episode with one episode each week reserved for “unseen bits”.

Hosted by Maya Jama and narrated by the affectionate roaster, Iain Stirling, the show has been running since 2015 and built a cult-like following of fans who tune in every season to ultimately vote for their favourite couple to win. Speaking to Variety in 2021, Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV said UK ratings showed almost four million people tuning in to each episode with the most popular age demographic being 16-34 year-olds.

Running for eight weeks and producing approximately 50 episodes, the show follows almost the exact same format every year with the key feature being the “bombshells” – whose main intention is to “find love” but also to make a connection with someone who is already coupled up with another person in the villa.

Elsewhere there are (at times) problematic challenges and without fail, there are always surprise eliminations.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are perhaps the most famous couple to walk out of the villa. Photo / ITV

Once the show wraps, there is usually a slew of stars emerge as fans continue to follow their favourite islanders. Many go on to have multi-million dollar careers including Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

The couple who are perhaps the most famous to have left the villa, have gone on to sign multiple brand deals and start their own businesses with Hague’s networth sitting at a staggering GBP £6 million (NZ$12.2m) according to Daily Mail. While Fury – who is a popular upcoming boxer - is sitting at £2.4 million ($4.9m) but it’s expected he will make at least £10 million ($20.4m) in the next few years.

The couple have also taken their relationship from strength to strength, purchasing a large home together and welcoming their first child, Bambi Fury in January this year.

The new season of Love Island UK is streaming on TVNZ+.