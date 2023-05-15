The first episode of Jock Zonfrillo’s final season of MasterChef Australia finally aired in New Zealand last night, just two weeks after the celebrity chef’s tragic death at the age of 46.

With its release delayed in the wake of his death, fans of the Australian version of the show had mixed feelings about whether they would tune in or whether it was too soon in light of the tragedy.

But after the premiere aired on TVNZ 2 last night, the ratings are in - and the show appears to have drawn in thousands more Kiwi viewers than its last season.

The newest crop of aspiring cooks are welcomed into the MasterChef kitchen. Photo / Channel 10

According to Nielsen, the premiere gathered an audience averaging 198,900 in the five and over age bracket, with a total reach of 362,000 people.

That’s more than double the number of people who tuned in to watch the premiere of MasterChef Australia’s 2022 season.

Following last night’s episode, several MasterChef fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the episode, which was an emotional watch for many.

“It was a beautiful tribute to Jock, will miss him so much in future MasterChef series,” one wrote on the Herald’s Facebook page.

“I definitely watched and will continue to watch, I think he would want us all to watch it ... he will be missed,” another commented.

Others mourned the fact that following this season, “MasterChef will never be the same” without Zonfrillo.

Jock Zonfrillo appears on season 15 of MasterChef Australia. Photo / Channel 10

And while some found they “couldn’t bring themselves to watch”, others took the time to pour out a glass in honour of the Scottish chef.

“I watched and I had a glass of whisky in his memory. He was the greatest,” one said.

Last night’s episode was full of bittersweet moments - including a confession from guest judge, Jamie Oliver.

In a dish that honoured her Ukrainian and Russian heritage, contestant and South Australian stay-at-home mum Larissa Sewell could barely contain her emotion when presenting her dish of the night to the judges.

Sharing that the biggest influence in her life has been her babushka [grandmother], she said she was passed down recipes and traditions that educated her cooking and judge Melissa Leong could feel the emotion.

“Larissa. I can see the energy and the emotion bubbling just under your eyes,” Leong said.

“I’m just super-overwhelmed and so grateful to be here representing my culture. To be able to cook this for you, it means so much to me to feed you food that I grew up on, and food that my babushka loved on me with,” Larissa said.

Leong continued: “This dish is just so beautifully complex, rich and layered and skilled. This is the exceptional food that we’re looking for.” However, it was when Oliver gave his verdict that the emotional presentation took an even tearier turn.

“With things going on in the world at the moment, it’s kind of profound that you’re here with a Russian and Ukrainian dish,” Oliver said, before sharing a “little secret” - that he had actually taken in two Ukrainian families and had “had his fair share of borscht”.

It’s the first time he’s spoken about welcoming Ukrainian families into his home, though he’s publicly shared his support for the country.

MasterChef Australia is available on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+




































