As bittersweet as it was to see the late Jock Zonfrillo on our screens on the newest season of MasterChef Australia tonight, it was also perhaps the most fitting tribute yet.

Following his tragic death at the age of 46 on April 30, it wasn’t clear whether season 15 would even make it to air.

But with the blessing of his family, the new season premiered across the ditch last week. It followed a special episode of The Project in which Zonfrillo’s co-host Andy Allen, among several other celebrity chefs and public figures, paid tribute to him.

Tonight, a week later, the show premiered in New Zealand on TVNZ2, opening with a tribute to the beloved chef:

“It is with deep sadness that Network 10 and the MasterChef family acknowledge the sudden and tragic passing of judge Jock Zonfrillo. This season of MasterChef Australia was completed in March 2023 and we would like to dedicate it to Jock and his family.

“Please enjoy it as a celebration of his work, life and impressible passion for food.”

What follows is exactly that - a celebration of Zonfrillo and his love of cooking.

The opening preview teases the series’ theme of “secrets and surprises” with the voiceover declaring that this season is more surprising than ever before. It comes after producers earlier chose to remove Secrets & Surprises from the title of the show as well as review each episode to ensure that none of the dialogue could appear as a reference to Zonfrillo’s death.

With the show screening so soon after the tragedy, it’s a delicate task. There’s no denying it’s bittersweet to watch the judges welcome this year’s crop of aspiring cooks to the show, though their joy and excitement are contagious.

For those who knew Zonfrillo, whether in person or from their screens over the past several years, it quickly sinks in that it’s going to be a hard watch, as Allen admitted on The Project last week.

The “surprises” include the return of a previous contestant who’s determined to redeem himself this time round, and a special guest. It’s none other than Jamie Oliver, for whom the contestants must cook their signature “secret weapon” dish to win a secret advantage in a gold box. No pressure.

It’s ultimately contestant Larissa Sewell’s Russian and Ukrainian-inspired borscht that earns her the gold box advantage, as well as a signature “bloody delicious” from Zonfrillo.

That advantage is a “second chance apron”. As Allen explains, it means if she gets eliminated along the way, she will get the chance to cook again to stay in the competition.

And here’s where the “secrets” element comes in - she can’t actually tell any of the other contestants what her advantage is.

As Oliver himself admits, Australia’s version of the show has always been the best. The polish of the production, the quality of the food and talent, and the enthusiasm and emotion on display from the contestants and the judges are what make it a fan favourite.

This new season is no different. For the past three years, Zonfrillo’s signature banter and growly Scottish accent have become staples of the show. Seeing him on screen is a bittersweet reminder that the lives of his family, his colleagues and his fans have been turned upside down.

MasterChef always pulls on the heartstrings a little bit, with the intertwining themes of food and family at its centre. I can imagine that the contestants watching this season back will be savouring every moment of what is ultimately a unique tribute to the celebrated chef.

You get the sense it’s what Zonfrillo would have wanted for his fans - to see him in his element talking about what he loved most after his family: food.

