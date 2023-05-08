In the wake of MasterChef Australia star Jock Zonfrillo’s sudden death last week, producers of the show are frantically reviewing the new season’s episodes after it was decided the show will still go to air.

Zonfrillo, 46, was found dead at a Melbourne hotel after police were called to make a “welfare check” by the chef’s concerned wife who was in Italy with the couple’s children where it’s rumoured the family had recently moved.

According to news.com.au, since the family gave their blessing for the season to still run on Australian and New Zealand screens, producers have begun carefully reviewing every episode to ensure nothing he says - which would have gone unnoticed were he still alive - appears as an unfortunate reference to his death.

However, care will be taken to keep Zonfrillo’s character intact.

A source told The Australian’s Media Diary “There are two schools of thought.

“If there is too much of an edit, it can take away from what he was as well. For example, if he tries a dish and says, ‘That one’s a killer’, well, that’s him.”

In addition to editing Zonfrillo’s scenes, the title of the season has also been dropped. Set to run as MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises, the Secrets & Surprises subtitle has been cut.

The new season of MasterChef Australia will be the last time Jock Zonfrillo appears alongside Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.

The first episode premiered in Australia on Sunday night, held for a week from its intended date while it was decided whether the season would run at all.

In New Zealand the first episode will now run on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, on TVNZ.

While TVNZ has promoted the new season “with the support of Jock Zonfrillo’s family, MasterChef Australia 2023 returns as a tribute to the much-loved chef and judge”, Network 10 announced the return of the show with the following statement:

“Jock Zonfrillo took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and, of course, inspiring a nation of home cooks,” the network said in a statement at the time.

“It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted judge and chef who we knew and loved. Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come.”

News of Zonfrillo’s death last week shocked the world and an outpouring of grief was seen from celebrity chefs including Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay and his co-stars Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.

Jamie Oliver paid tribute to fellow chef Jock Zonfrillo. Photo / Instagram

Zonfrillo’s family, who it is believed he had moved to Rome for a quiet life just before his death, shared a heartbreaking statement in the wake of his passing.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” the family statement said.

It is understood Jock Zonfrillo and his family had recently moved to Rome. Photo / Facebook

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

He is survived by his wife, Lauren, and four children, Ava, Sophie, Alfie and Isla.








