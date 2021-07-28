Opinion: Love Island 2021 is a toxic lad's heaven - here's why

This season of Love Island is full of examples of toxic behaviour, writes Lillie Rohan. Photo / Facebook

Opinion

Douchebags and toxic lads are the theme for this season of Love Island and it not only results in sometimes infuriating 45-minute episodes, but also existential dread knowing that you're basically watching your own dating experiences play out on screen.

Last week's episodes of Love Island saw resident f-boy, Toby, do what any f-boy does best. He dumped his current beau for the new girl simply because she did a better job at stroking his ego, and it wasn't the first time he's done this. Toby completely forgot the definition of commitment and went with whatever made him feel better in the moment. And to top it all off, instead of admitting what he did was shady as heck, he called it a "test".

Oh, I'm sorry Toby, I must have missed the memo of cheating being rebranded as a "test" to one's relationship.

Okay fine, it wasn't really cheating, but the fact that he said he needed to get to know the new islander so he could figure out if he really liked his current beau resulted in me putting a big fat X mark against his name.

The whole catastrophe caused a divide in the villa and some intense flashbacks for any viewer who has been in the same kind of situation. When I was in a "situationship" with my over-the-top crush, he too would try out these tests and then pretend he had done nothing wrong. A classic f-boy move but instead of calling it a test, I think we need to see it for what it is, which is him wanting to have his cake and eat it too.

Or maybe he's being a bit of a narcissist who values ego stroking over real connection? Either way, it's a prime example of Love Island showcasing the worst parts of dating.

But enough about Toby. Next up we had the (thankfully) short-lived Danny. Me oh my. I don't know if I can get too deep into the whole Danny drama because it makes me super mad.

Danny decided he liked Lucinda and upon coupling up with her, he more or less claimed her as his property and told her off for talking to another lad. The next day, he showed his true colours once again and threw a literal pie in her face because she hadn't spoken to him all day and if all that wasn't bad enough, he told Lucinda his dating tactic is to "knock you down a few pegs".

In an unsurprising turn of events, the villa voted to remove him from the island and his "dating" tactics (aka gaslighting, manipulation and possessiveness) were pointed out by Women's Aid as classic signs of abuse.

These behaviours are all too prevalent in society and have no place being shown on TV. Was he really the best person the producers could find? Out of 100,000 applicants, I struggle to believe there wasn't a better choice out there. Although I couldn't help but hope anyone dating a man like Danny would be watching the episode and taking note of how not okay that kind of behaviour is.

Another douchebag/toxic man in the villa is Aaron. He is 100 per cent the type of guy to say "aw, do I not get a hug?" when you leave. He is also the type of guy who doesn't want women to have any kind of opinion or self-worth and doesn't like women who have, wait for it, hair on their arms.

I have nothing. I can't even comment. It's so ridiculous.

During his time as a couple with Sharon, Shaz got mad at another islander for saying he doesn't like "fake" women. Sharon, with lip filler, told the islander to educate himself about the insane beauty standards women have to live up to and to more or less shhhh but instead of Aaron thinking wow, I love a strong woman he told her he doesn't date fiery women and proceeded to break up with her.

Gobsmacked at his blatant misogyny, I recalled every time a man-child made me feel bad for having an opinion or valid feelings and came to the realisation that his behaviour is sadly quite common.

On the scale of really toxic to toxic but not as bad, those three sit pretty high on the scale but there are, of course, other islanders, and at this point I'm convinced the whole show is not a social experiment at all but a basic guide to "red flags in men".

The only couples with a chance at winning are Jake and Liberty or Liam and Millie and with Casa Amor starting this week, I'm anticipating the douchebag remarks and toxic behaviour is just getting started.

Settle in babes, we are going to see quite a few "can we have a chat" moments this week.