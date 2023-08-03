The sun has set on yet another summer spent in the now-iconic Mallorcan villa, and in true Love Island fashion — this season went out with a bang.

It had all the makings of what we loved about previous seasons: pot-stirring, bromance, cringy challenges, Casa Amor shock re-couplings, bombshells and a whole lot of bitching. But what it had in drama, did it lack in actual love?

To answer this question, three of Viva’s resident reality TV buffs weighed in. Read on for their hot takes on the season (including some hard truths about this season’s villain aka Messy Mitch).

This opinion piece contains spoilers and details of who won Love Island Season 10.

Finale thoughts

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant: The results are in. We have Sammy and Jess in first place, Whitney and Lochan in second place, Ella and Tyrique in third place, and Molly and Zach in fourth place.

Shocked at the finale, I’m not going to lie. I definitely had an inkling Jess and Sammy were frontrunners because they have been receiving great airtime lately. I’m not mad about it, they have had a truly chaotic and debatably rocky experience but showed through it all that they knew they could make it work.

I did think that Tyrique and Ella were robbed of first or second place and they looked pissed on the couch, but someone has to come third. Sorry, guys. Whitney and Lochan were fantastic second-mates and I think they showed their true colours in the best light, supporting their fellow islanders.

Also, when do you ever hear about the winners? Molly Mae and Tommy (Season 5) came second!

I was just as shocked as Sammy and Jess that they won! Well, as shocked as you can be when you've given up caring. And the fact that Sammy's last name is Root. I nearly fell asleep during Sammy and Jess' declarations of love — anyone else? Sammy said "I love you", but with all the feeling of a wet flannel. This award basically goes to Jess. A top islander, so relatable, funny and charming.

Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor: See, I knew Jess and Sammy would win. Is it just me or is there a bit of a trend with someone entering on Day 1 and going on to win? I feel like that’s happened a lot in previous seasons. While I knew they would win, I wasn’t convinced either when he said “I love you”. If someone told me they loved me like that, I’d be telling them to try again.

Also, as a beauty editor, I’m sorry but I absolutely cannot get past his atrocious haircut. I love a guy with longer hair but, wow, his just looked like a toupe? Too harsh?

JT: His hair looks good when he lets his natural curl free, otherwise definitely a toupe with that middle part.

A moment I did love from the declarations was when Whitney said, “Love shouldn’t hurt”, describing her and Lochan’s relationship as steady, easy and mutual. OMG YES WHIT. This is something you learn the hard way, and I was proud of her for being so wise, as usual.

AC: Yes, and amen! That quote will go down in Love Island history, I bet.

AD: This is what I love about Whitney and Lochan, they aren’t swayed by the fact they are on public display or perhaps they are and that’s why they are more reserved. Either way, they are not trying to outdo anyone or rush for the sake of good TV. They know where they stand and that’s so cool.

JT: How bad was that technical glitch where they screened Sammy and Jess’ “best bits” during the Whitney and Lochan interview? And then host Maya stumbled again when she reintroduced the best bits segment that had literally just played. And to think I was going to praise the Love Island team for their high production levels on Season 10.

AC: Oh my gosh I’m so glad someone else noticed that! How on earth does that even happen? It’s Season 10, people! Rookie error. I was so confused at first!

JT: Side note: I love Maya Jama. She is such a step up from Laura Whitmore. Did anyone see her on the cover of British Vogue?

Agree, Maya is so good. I did like Laura, she had some cool quirks, but Maya really feels like a fresh angle for the Love Island brand. Apart from that disastrous glitch... like, I know you are probably reading off a teleprompter, but they fumbled both pretty badly.

AC: Ditto! I love Maya. Her presenting skills were great and she always looked immaculate. Her hair is absolute goals.

Is this actually ‘love’ island?

JT: Whitney and Jess have basically carried this season. There were no couples to really root for (lol, Sammy Root) — no one that made me believe they’d truly fallen in love (like Millie and Liam, Paige and Finn or Olivia and Alex from previous seasons — yes, I’ve been watching that long). For a hot minute, I thought Leah and Montel might be the real deal, but that fizzled out after Montel cracked on during Casa Amor after minimal encouragement from the boys. Out of all the couples, Ella and Tyrique’s love seems the most genuine.

AD: Agree. They all jumped around a bit more this season but I did find that more entertaining because the end really bores me when you know the drama has ended.

AC: I absolutely agree. I think that’s what failed to really hook me in this season (I’m usually a huge fan, but this season I found watching a hard graft at times). To me, a lot of the contestants (can we call them that?) were in it for fame — not for love. You could see through some of their ploys to be memorable, like trying to come up with slang.

One thing I did find quite different about this season is there wasn’t so much of a focus on sex compared to previous seasons. It felt a bit more PG.

I’m also SO glad they didn’t do the baby challenge! It was getting a bit grating, and no one ever seemed that into it. I was also glad they didn’t do that weird, choreographed ballroom dance like they’ve done pre-finale in previous years.

AD: There were no saucy chats after the hideaway... snooze fest! I, for one, am thrilled they didn’t do the baby challenge, surely that was horrific for the ears of literally anyone. It’s the last thing you want to hear when you are escaping from reality for an hour or so.

JT: OMG I haaaaaate the baby challenge! And yes, the ballroom dancing lessons are terrible.

I couldn’t help but smile like an idiot when the girls came out in their gowns for the final declarations segment though. They all looked STUNNING.

Mad moves

JT: Scott getting saved by the public week after week was baffling — he’s essentially the most boring islander ever. Turns out the Love Island viewers (according to Instagram) started a #justiceforScott campaign and not only voted to keep him in but actively voted Catherine out after she brutally dumped him after Casa Amor. The audience thought she had treated him poorly, and that it was even worse when the other islanders piled in saying things like “no one wants you anyway, Scott”. No one deserves that and Scott is a nice guy but having a whole army of voters behind him blows my mind. So many islanders managed to stay in the villa without having a real connection with anyone.

AD: I wasn’t a fan of the producers bringing back Molly post her shock dumping. It sounds savage but when you’re gone, you’re gone. Her whole energy around Zach moving on so quickly also bugged me, what else was he meant to do? Aside from that, they are just generally unexciting and have been so quiet and unassuming, like, if you are not wanting to be in the spotlight why are you on Love Island?

JT: Zach moved on a full 30 seconds after Molly left and she never really pulled him up on it. She always says they have an unspoken bond and they don’t need to voice how deeply they feel for each other — but maybe they should speak about it? Zach comes out with some great one-liners; he has that charming South London humour.

AC: Can we also please have one season where we don’t have a Millie or a Molly? It’s becoming repetitive.

The sweet justice of the Grafties

AD: The Grafties were absolutely brilliant. The producers of this season have really stepped up to the plate. I was feeling like it was going to be a repeat of movie night (which was boring this year, no?) but, boy, was I wrong. I patiently waited for Mitch to be called out and, honestly, thought they weren’t going to show it, but in the nick of time, it all came out. I literally screamed at my TV as I watched him try and weasel his way out of it by throwing his toxic-ness onto Abi and Scott, but his fate was sealed in that one moment and all felt relatively justified.

AC: Loved them! I loved that viewers got to have their say and stir things up in the villa. The categories were great (just wish there were more). It’ll be interesting to see if they do it again in Season 11 and if they introduce new categories. I’m so glad Mitch got called out on his bulls***, and wasn’t surprised at how he reacted one bit.

JT: Mitchell’s display at the Grafties was absolutely infuriating. He won the awards for Mad Moves and It’s Giving Plot Twist but didn’t take any accountability. Instead, he stood up to accept his awards with his usual joking bravado (which is really unfunny) and then deflected his bad behaviour onto Abi and Scott. It made me so mad I had to jump onto the Love Island Instagram to see the comments and gauge the mood. Everyone agrees: Mitchel had gotten waayyyyyy too big for his boots and needed voting out, ASAP. Kudos to Scott for calling Mitch a giant knobhead.

Toxic displays

JT: It was really hard to watch Abi’s experience in the villa. At first, I thought she was a stage-five clinger, the way she was acting when Mitch was chatting to Ella B, but as the situation unfolded I felt so sorry for her. She became an anxious wreck, having her self-esteem eroded by Mitch, who basically dumped her for another girl (fakest new coupling ever) and then proceeded to call her names and badmouth her to everyone in the villa. There was so much deflecting by Mitch, it was unbelievable. His whole class clown schtick is so painful.

JT: There was no way Abi and Scott could make a go of their couple in that environment, and no wonder it imploded. Also, how many times could the islanders tell Scott he didn’t like Abi in one day? Leave it alone!

AD: Agree, Abi’s experience was difficult to watch. I feel that the producers really tried to make a deal of the classic ‘girl crush’ and only showed moments where she spoke about it and reacted to it.

JT: The editing made it seem like Mitch, and then Scott, was literally all Abi could talk about.

AD: I found it most difficult to see the speedbumps in Jess and Sammy’s relationship. At the start, he was obviously fighting his feelings for her and not just accepting them for what they were, and he had some pretty nasty things to say around the boys (“I’m her type, she’s not mine so I’m the one having to try to like her” and “If she was a girl I was head over heels for I would try harder”).

Jess has patience like a saint, and it was hard to see those things being said about such a strong and confident woman, which I still don’t really know if she is even aware of. Yes, he has redeemed himself ever so slightly towards the end, but I’m not going to forget that easily.

JT: It was pretty telling to see Jess’ mum’s reaction during the family visit episode. She asked her mum what her friends think of Sammy and her mum said: “Ummm, they’re not sure yet.” Jess was genuinely upset by that. He has some grovelling to do for his poor behaviour towards Jess. Yes, he’s redeemed himself lately, but we haven’t forgotten.

Did you see that bit where he pulled Jess up for being a buzzkill for not drinking the smoothie during the boy’s undercover challenge? Controlling red flag.

Couples that have our vote (just barely)

AD: I’m fully on the Whitney and Lochan train. They are the least infuriating by a long shot, along with providing an example of a reasonably mature and effortless couple. They both accept each other for what they say they are and don’t try to manipulate or deconstruct them at all. They are just easy going and it shows when they can laugh (mostly) anything off.

I do hold one reservation, however, for the longevity of the relationship. Whitney is a very strong personality and I get the feeling she is holding something back from Lochan. He is incredibly easy-going and laidback and is obviously very much into her. I mean, how could you not be? But I have a gut feeling Whit will likely part ways after the show. I would love to be proven wrong though.

JT: I’m going to have to disagree about Whitney and Lochan. I love them as individuals, but I don’t see them together. I feel like there’s no chemistry (even though they’re filmed making out at night), but there’s just something missing, isn’t there?

AD: There is no PDA that we can see, which I lowkey enjoy, even though it’s Love Island, because it kind of showcases other facets of relationships, building strong foundations that don’t revolve around being so sexual all the time.

JT: Some of those more fiery and passionate couplings, like Ella and Tyrique, run the risk of fizzling out. As much as Ella has “changed” Tyrique, I can’t see it lasting.

AC: See, I love a bit of passion! While I don’t see it lasting on the outside, I really do like Ella and Tyrique together. Okay, I’m not hugely into how often they fight (nor do I like how he told her to shut up) but their relationship feels the most believable to me. They’ve definitely had some ups and downs throughout the season, but they really do seem like they love each other.

I do like Whitney and Lochan, but I worry that Lochan can’t match Whitney’s energy. She’s so funny and so honest, can he keep up? I think I’ve just put her on a massive pedestal.

JT: I agree about Ella and Tyrique, they’re my fave couple. The way Ty looks at Ella... his eyes sparkle. You can’t fake that.

Trainwreck couples

JT: If I had to vote for the least compatible couple in the final week of the show it’d be Mitch and Ella B. Ella B saying she was all in for Mitch when she CLEARLY came in gunning for Ty. And then sticking by Messy Mitch after it was revealed (via the Grafties) that he told Abi he was forcing it with Ella B and wanted her back. Um, hello?

AD: Goes without saying Mitch and Ella B. Kady has come out on a radio show saying he studied every season of Love Island and is a huge superfan. Apparently, he wants to be a memorable character and isn’t there for a true connection. His disgusting behaviour towards Abi and Ella B going along with it, smirking (at the Grafties) and backing him up made me absolutely infuriated.

AC: It was pretty brazen of Ella B to waltz in like she owned the place and try and create drama with Ella T by setting her sights on Tyrique. She came off as not being a girl’s girl at all and I don’t vibe that. I think she knew her time in the villa was going to be short by coming in at a later stage so had to cling to something to get a storyline going.

Mitch has been bad news from the start. He’s so fake and, like Annabel said, was just in it for the fame (or in his case, infamy).

Unseen Bits should remain unseen

AD: I don’t think I have ever watched an episode of this. Just use the best of the clips to make the episodes longer or allow for another day of real-life Love Island.

JT: Could not agree more. Some of the unseen bits could add depth to people’s characters on the main show, rather than being slotted into one unfunny episode. This is my vote to get rid of Unseen Bits. (And the challenges while we’re at it?) I cannot stand the segment with the narrator doing his unbearable “What happened NEEEEXT’ voice. Please make it stop.

On that note: please also stop beatboxing, islanders. Season after season the boys try and copy Kem and Chris’s rapping — remember The Do Bits Society? — and no one can compare. The boys on this season could barely string a sentence together, let alone a rhyme.

AC: Don’t even get me started on Unseen Bits! It just feels like a desperate re-hash of what we’ve mostly already seen to fill in an hour. I don’t mind the challenges (although they’re heavy on the slow motion) as it brings out some of the juicy goss, which I love. Chris and Kem forever! I don’t think anyone’s bromance can ever compare to theirs. I still maintain that was one of my favourite seasons of Love Island EVER.

Islander of the year?

AD: Jess. This woman has truly shown all facets of beauty and grace. She stood her ground when she was truly being mugged off and has been a beacon of truth, and clearly knows a thing or two about girl code, throughout the entire season. She has stayed true to herself and hasn’t been swayed by others’ perceptions of her. Not so fussed on her relationship with Mitch but, regardless, she has been there for him and others on their dark days and that’s a true sign of an emotionally mature friend. Love.

JT: Okay, but what about the fact that she’s chosen Sammy as a partner? Does that skew your opinion of her a little bit?

AD: I think, for all of Sammy’s flaws, she perhaps saw the other side of him and has really been able to bring out a kinder and more aware side to him. I think she is a person who sees the best in people and that can be a hard trait to have, to not let negative experiences or others’ opinions guide your perception of a person before they can really show their true colours. She has a very thick skin but she is also not afraid to show emotion.

AC: Jess is such a sweetheart and brought so much warmth this season — I love how she struck up such a special friendship with Ella, Catherine and Whitney, and was a constant source of support for some of the boys too, including Messy Mitch, who called her his best friend when he was ousted. Aw.

JT: I actually rate Ella. For all her flaws I think she has an emotional backbone and offers good support and advice to her friends and her partner. I didn’t like her weird showdown with Ella B, but I do like that she shows real emotion. Plus, I love her curly hair and style.

AD: I agree, Ella is also another frontrunner. She is quick to pull others, including Tyrique, up on misbehaviour or arrogance. Agree, the slip-up with her and Ella B was odd. Probably a producer plant for their Ella vs Ella storyline, so I’m happy to look past it. She was definitely the most fashionable and well-presented in the villa. Her looks and hair/makeup were impeccable. I think she will definitely be highly sought-after with brand deals on the outside.

AC: Ella is iconic! I think she’ll be this season’s Molly Mae (securing brand deals after the show, etc). Her fashion and beauty looks SERVED. I loved that she knew how to advocate for herself and wasn’t afraid to speak her truth.

Also, you know you’re an icon when there’s another person in the villa with your name but they have to use an initial and you don’t! To me, she’s one of the most genuine people on the show.

Random musings

AC: Can we talk about the weird musical acts? Ne-Yo’s cringe ploy to shuttle all the girls out of the villa and off to Casa, then Rita Ora at the beach party? Felt a little bit random.

AD: That gave me ‘about to get cancelled’ vibes... it was a weird way to introduce it but I think the timing definitely took all of them by surprise, which was good.

JT: Rita Ora at the beach club day. Despo! And Ne-Yo: washed up on the shores of Love Island.

AD: The beach club day actually gets me every year. It’s so scripted and surely they know people won’t be returning to the villa. Rita was an interesting guest as they usually get a C-list DJ. But wasn’t totally offended by her being there, that was one for the girls.

JT: My random musing for the year, and every year, is why don’t they show the islanders eating lunch and dinner? Is it because it’s a horrific buffet scenario with plastic plates and fried food? And makes for terrible viewing? But sometimes the best chats are had over the dinner table, so what are we missing out on?

AC: Right? I feel like all you ever see them eat is iceblocks or crisps? And what’s in those bloody gold goblets and flutes?

Another thing I want to see is the beauty upkeep. They’re in the villa for over two months and everyone’s nails/tans/hair always look fresh (unless you’re Sammy lol). Show us the real heroes doing all the hard mahi behind the scenes to keep everyone serving.

AD: Whenever islanders leave and do Q&As, these questions always come up. I would loooove to be a fly on the wall. Apparently, they’re not allowed to talk about anything Love Island-related though.